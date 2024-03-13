WATCH: Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat spotted leaving his house in yellow kurta, netizens love his Haldi look

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are getting married soon, and the couple has begun their pre-wedding festivities. On Wednesday, the groom-to-be was photographed by paparazzi as he stepped outside his home in Delhi. He was seen wearing a yellow kurta and a white pajama, making everyone wonder if the pair were having their Haldi ceremony today.

The video

Pulkit and Kriti met on the set of Pagalpanti, a 2019 action comedy, and fell in love. They recently got engaged in front of their families. The couple arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and will most likely marry on March 15. Several footage of their various homes decorated with lights and flowers have already gone viral on social media.

Wedding details

The couple is expected to exchange vows in the following days at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Pulkit and Kriti were both born in Delhi, and the fact that their families live in the NCR region explains why the pair chose this venue. Their wedding guest like includes Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, and Mika Singh.