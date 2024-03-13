Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat spotted leaving his house in yellow kurta, netizens love his Haldi look

    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are set to get married soon and their pre-wedding festivities begin from today.

    WATCH: Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat spotted leaving his house in yellow kurta, netizens love his Haldi look RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are getting married soon, and the couple has begun their pre-wedding festivities. On Wednesday, the groom-to-be was photographed by paparazzi as he stepped outside his home in Delhi. He was seen wearing a yellow kurta and a white pajama, making everyone wonder if the pair were having their Haldi ceremony today.

    The video

    Pulkit and Kriti met on the set of Pagalpanti, a 2019 action comedy, and fell in love. They recently got engaged in front of their families. The couple arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and will most likely marry on March 15. Several footage of their various homes decorated with lights and flowers have already gone viral on social media.

    Wedding details

    The couple is expected to exchange vows in the following days at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Pulkit and Kriti were both born in Delhi, and the fact that their families live in the NCR region explains why the pair chose this venue. Their wedding guest like includes Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, and Mika Singh.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Atlee to charge THIS massive amount for Allu Arjun-starrer film, to become highest paid South director NIR

    Atlee to charge THIS massive amount for Allu Arjun-starrer film, to become highest paid South director

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan makes a promise to his wife, children, 'Jab tak tumhara baap zinda hai..'

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan makes a promise to his wife, children, 'Jab tak tumhara baap zinda hai..'

    Sharon Stone reveals THIS producer asked her to sleep with actor so that he could save the film, Read RKK

    Sharon Stone reveals THIS producer asked her to sleep with actor so that he could save the film, Read

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran dances to Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' song, does hook step with Armaan Malik NIR

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran dances to Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' song, does hook step with Armaan Malik

    IPL 2024: Teaser featuring Rishabh Shetty hints RCB may be renamed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    IPL 2024: Teaser featuring Rishabh Shetty hints RCB may be renamed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Boeing falls further behind Airbus as troubles deepen, Market valuation hits record gap avv

    Boeing falls further behind Airbus as troubles deepen, Market valuation hits record gap

    Sobhita Dhulipala looks dreamy as she drops HOT pictures in bridal look RKK

    Sobhita Dhulipala looks dreamy as she drops HOT pictures in bridal look

    Rakhi Sawant mention adds zing to Israeli Embassy's whimsical take on 'What's Wrong with India' (WATCH) AJR

    Rakhi Sawant mention adds zing to Israeli Embassy's whimsical take on 'What's Wrong with India' (WATCH)

    Royal 'Katespiracy' plot thickens as Princess of Wales comes under fire for sharing edited photo avv

    Royal 'Katespiracy' plot thickens as Princess of Wales comes under fire for sharing edited photo

    Tennis Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarter-finals, Tsitsipas falls: Indian Wells Tennis drama unfolds osf

    Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarter-finals, Tsitsipas falls: Indian Wells Tennis drama unfolds

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon