    WATCH: Ed Sheeran lands in Mumbai for concert, spends time and sings with school students

    Ed Sheeran will perform in Mumbai on March 16 for the concluding leg of his +-=÷× Tour (Mathematics), as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

    On Tuesday, musician Ed Sheeran shocked fans by sharing a video of himself visiting a school in Mumbai via Instagram reels. The singer-songwriter was observed in the school talking with youngsters and performing songs for them. He will perform in Mumbai on March 16 for the concluding leg of his +-=÷× Tour (Mathematics), as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. 

    The video

    Ed was spotted inside classrooms where primary school students played games, talked with him, and even performed short performances on the premises. Ed, wearing a plain white tee and shorts, appeared to be having a great time with the youngsters and was seen smiling. He also got his guitar with him and sang his song 'Shape of You'.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Ed Sheeran's concert

    Ed's concert will take place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai. This will be Sheeran's second concert in India, having previously performed there in 2017. Singer Prateek Kuhad will entertain the audience before the main act. Fans will also enjoy singer Calum Scott's opening act, which will include songs such as You Are The Reason and Where Are You Now.

