Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make her film debut with THIS film, details here

    Zanai Bhosle will play Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

    Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make her film debut with THIS film, details here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    On Monday, legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle revealed her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle's entry into Indian cinema. She made the announcement using her X (previously Twitter) account. According to Asha Bhosle's tweet, her granddaughter Zanai will play Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

    Asha Bhosle's post

    Also read: The First Omen trailer: Bill Nighy's horror prequel uncovers 'scary' secret behind birth of Satan's son

    About the film

    The film is also Sandeep's directorial debut, and it is produced by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios. The film is set to be released on February 19, 2026, to commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 3:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The First Omen trailer: Bill Nighy's horror prequel uncovers 'scary' secret behind birth of Satan's son RBA

    The First Omen trailer: Bill Nighy's horror prequel uncovers 'scary' secret behind birth of Satan's son

    Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Surya Kiran's sudden demise shocks fans; Read on NIR

    Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Surya Kiran's sudden demise shocks fans; Read on

    Deepika Padukone pregnancy news: 'Maasi' Anisha Padukone has some big plans for baby; read on RBA

    Deepika Padukone pregnancy news: 'Maasi' Anisha Padukone has some big plans for baby; read on

    I have seen youngsters...', Allu Arjun speaks on importance of culture in today's time; Read on ATG

    'I have seen youngsters...', Allu Arjun speaks on importance of culture in today's time; Read on

    'Aadujeevitham': Amala Paul stuns in elegant white dress, flaunts baby bump at film's music launch NIR

    'Aadujeevitham': Amala Paul stuns in elegant white dress, flaunts baby bump at film's music launch

    Recent Stories

    The First Omen trailer: Bill Nighy's horror prequel uncovers 'scary' secret behind birth of Satan's son RBA

    The First Omen trailer: Bill Nighy's horror prequel uncovers 'scary' secret behind birth of Satan's son

    Tejas fight aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer (WATCH)

    BREAKING: Tejas fight aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer (WATCH)

    Indian Air Force's LCA Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot ejects safely; WATCH viral video snt

    BREAKING: Indian Air Force's LCA Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot ejects safely; WATCH viral video

    Kerala: Village officer found dead inside his home in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Kerala: Village officer found dead inside his home in Pathanamthitta

    Kerala: PM Modi flags off extended Vande Bharat service from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: PM Modi flags off extended Vande Bharat service from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon