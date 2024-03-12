Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make her film debut with THIS film, details here

Zanai Bhosle will play Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On Monday, legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle revealed her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle's entry into Indian cinema. She made the announcement using her X (previously Twitter) account. According to Asha Bhosle's tweet, her granddaughter Zanai will play Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Asha Bhosle's post

I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter @ZanaiBhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic #ThePrideofBharat Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and @thisissandeeps all the… pic.twitter.com/UtFxTSQZA9 — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 11, 2024

About the film

The film is also Sandeep's directorial debut, and it is produced by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios. The film is set to be released on February 19, 2026, to commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.