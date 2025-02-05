WATCH: Ed Sheeran enjoys Indian tour; singer shares fun video of head massage

A British artist, Ed Sheern is now in India on a music tour that will take him to other cities. Before his gigs, Sheeran posted a funny video of himself receiving a head massage on Instagram.

Feb 5, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Ed Sheeran is in India for a multi-city music tour. Sheeran posted a humorous Instagram video of himself having a head massage before his shows. Along with the video, the singer added a caption that read, "This kind of slaps." Soon after he dropped the video, fans tweeted hilarious comments in the comment section.

One user joked, "Now we would know the reason if you forget lyrics." Another asked, "You okay, Ed?" while someone else wrote, "This is surely no relaxing massage."

Meanwhile, the popular musician will be performing across six Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.
Earlier, the British musician kickstarted his + - = / x India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30.

Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers!

One of the highlights of the evening was when Sheeran paused for a moment to express his gratitude. He shared that he has performed twice in India, both times in Mumbai and was excited to bring his music to other cities this time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He also expressed that every visit makes him feel like a tourist exploring this beautiful country and that he is always grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India.

Singer-actor Dot., best known for "The Archies", opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour.
Following this, Ed Sheeran performed in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2. It was opened by singer Armaan Malik.

The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Ed Sheeran will next perform in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR.

