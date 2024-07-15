Watch: Diljit Dosanjh greets Canada PM Justin Trudeau on stage before his concert in Toronto

Diljit Dosanjh is one of those artists who, although having a poor beginning, came to prominence quickly due to his hard work, devotion to his trade, and humility. He dominated the Punjab music scene and wowed the Indian cinema industry with his acting abilities. After dazzling audiences with the films Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, and Amar Singh Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra, the artist embarked on his Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24. Before his performance in Toronto, Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, joined him onstage.

Diljit Dosanjh is an Indian actor and singer with worldwide followers. His music has spread far and wide, making him one of the most popular Punjabi performers of all time. After demonstrating his acting abilities in Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila, the singer began touring and singing live for his millions of admirers.

He recently took over Toronto, Canada. Justin Trudeau, Canada's 23rd Prime Minister, made him an unexpected visit when he was soundchecking for his performance at Rogers Stadium. In a video uploaded on both public personalities' official accounts, PM Trudeau is received by Diljit with folded hands.

Sharing the video, Dosanjh penned, “Diversity is 🇨🇦‘s strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!”

Justin Trudeau writes an appreciation post for Diljit Dosanjh

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was delighted by Diljit Dosanjh's performance in the nation. As a result, he turned to Instagram and published many images from his visit to the location where the singer played live.

The politician expressed in the caption, “Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a superpower.”

Some of Diljit's popular tracks are Ishq Di Baajiyan, Do You Know, Khutti, Koka, Jugni, Peaches, Lemonade, Naina, Banda and more.

