Anant, Radhika Wedding Day 3: Nita Ambani wears peach saree [PHOTOS]

Nita Ambani, known for her elegance, turned heads at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mangal Utsav, dazzling in a peach-toned, embellished saree

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nita Ambani

The saree's broad zari-woven borders and intricate Swarovski crystal work added a touch of opulence, making it the perfect choice for the festive occasion

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nita Ambani

Complementing the saree, she paired it with a bright pink-hued embellished blouse that enhanced her overall look, making her stand out beautifully at the event

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nita Ambani

Nita's appearance was further elevated by her choice of exquisite diamond jewellery pieces, which added a sparkling elegance to her ensemble

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nita Ambani

Her gracious presence was highlighted when she arrived at the venue, greeting the paparazzi with a warm namaste, showcasing her humility and warmth

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nita Ambani

As the host, Nita Ambani's sartorial choice reflected her role, combining traditional elegance with modern glamour, perfectly suited for the celebratory Mangal Utsav

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani's fashion statement at the event not only turned heads but also set a high standard for festive fashion

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
