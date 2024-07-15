Anant, Radhika Wedding Day 3: Nita Ambani wears peach saree [PHOTOS]

Entertainment
Nita Ambani, known for her elegance, turned heads at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mangal Utsav, dazzling in a peach-toned, embellished saree
The saree's broad zari-woven borders and intricate Swarovski crystal work added a touch of opulence, making it the perfect choice for the festive occasion
Complementing the saree, she paired it with a bright pink-hued embellished blouse that enhanced her overall look, making her stand out beautifully at the event
Nita's appearance was further elevated by her choice of exquisite diamond jewellery pieces, which added a sparkling elegance to her ensemble
Her gracious presence was highlighted when she arrived at the venue, greeting the paparazzi with a warm namaste, showcasing her humility and warmth
As the host, Nita Ambani's sartorial choice reflected her role, combining traditional elegance with modern glamour, perfectly suited for the celebratory Mangal Utsav
Nita Ambani's fashion statement at the event not only turned heads but also set a high standard for festive fashion