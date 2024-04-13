Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: David Warner, SS Rajamouli collaborate for next? Video from new project goes viral

    Australian batter David Warner and Indian director SS Rajamouli's new collaboration is taking the internet by storm. 

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    If you visit Australia's opening batter David Warner's Instagram, you will see his love for Indian films and how much he admires Indian roles. His wish was somewhat fulfilled when he collaborated with 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli for an advertisement. The hilarious video is going viral and many urged for an SS Rajamouli and David Warner movie collaboration. 

    The advertisement 

    Professional front

    David Warner is currently playing the ongoing IPL from the team Delhi Capitals. Earlier this year, directed by SS Rajamouli, made history when its song 'Naatu Naatu' won Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The victory has sparked a firestorm on social media. Congratulations came in for the 'RRR' squad from both fans and celebrities. David Warner has also expressed his love for the film.

