WATCH: David Warner, SS Rajamouli collaborate for next? Video from new project goes viral

If you visit Australia's opening batter David Warner's Instagram, you will see his love for Indian films and how much he admires Indian roles. His wish was somewhat fulfilled when he collaborated with 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli for an advertisement. The hilarious video is going viral and many urged for an SS Rajamouli and David Warner movie collaboration.

The advertisement

Professional front

David Warner is currently playing the ongoing IPL from the team Delhi Capitals. Earlier this year, directed by SS Rajamouli, made history when its song 'Naatu Naatu' won Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The victory has sparked a firestorm on social media. Congratulations came in for the 'RRR' squad from both fans and celebrities. David Warner has also expressed his love for the film.