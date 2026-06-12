Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's old MMS leak had taken the industry by storm. Years later, Shahid opened up on how it took a massive toll on him. Keep scrolling to know more.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were one of the most loved and celebrated star couples in the film industry. They were allegedly involved in a romantic relationship and were quite open about it back in the day. Sharing their immense love for each other during interviews to altering their habits, they were speaking the language of love, oh-so-proudly!

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Yes, you read that right. During the old days, a video MMS of them kissing and making out with each other was leaked. It was very traumatising for both of them to go through such an invasion of privacy. In the video, one could see them kissing each other, but as a 24-year-old, it took a toll on Shahid Kapoor.

When Shahid Opened Up About The MMS Leak

He once opened up to Midday about the same. He said, “Felt like my privacy had been invaded.” He further added, “So I was a mess wondering ‘what’s happened, what’s going on?’ Of course it affects you a lot and at that age especially. You don’t even know your own feelings and you’re figuring out how to be with a girl and you’re dating. You’re both actors, in different places and then this happens.”

On The Personal Front

Shahid is happily married to Mira Rajput. They got married in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony amid the presence of loved ones in 2015. They will celebrate their 11 years anniversary soon. The couple also has beautiful children.

On The Work Front

The actor was last seen in O Romeo with Triptii Dimri. The film failed to impress the critics and fans. He will be next seen in Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.