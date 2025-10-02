Speculations were rife that Alia Bhatt was the original choice for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan. Now, the makers have broken their silence, clarifying the truth behind the casting buzz.

Bollywood filmmaker Shashank Khaitan has finally addressed the swirling rumors around his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. For weeks, speculations claimed that Alia Bhatt had been the original choice for the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan.

Was Alia Bhatt First Choice For Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Ever since Khaitan announced Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, fans began speculating whether the director would reunite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, given their successful collaborations in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank. Reports suggested that Alia was approached but turned down the film due to scheduling conflicts and commitments with international projects.

Shashank Khaitan Clears the Air

Speaking at a candid conversation, Khaitan clarified that the rumors were unfounded. He stressed that Alia Bhatt was not in consideration for the film, nor was the script offered to her. Instead, he had a clear vision of the characters and the casting choices from the very beginning.

“There was never any discussion with Alia for this film. While people love her pairing with Varun, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was always designed differently,” Khaitan shared.

The Film’s Lead Cast

The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead, and the female protagonist is played by Janhvi Kapoor. This marks another collaboration between Varun and Janhvi after their 2023 film Bawaal. According to Khaitan, the casting was decided early on, and the script was written keeping Janhvi’s character in mind.

The filmmaker also expressed excitement about Varun and Janhvi’s chemistry, describing their pairing as “fresh yet relatable.”

Why the Rumors Persisted

One reason behind the Alia speculation is the trio’s long-standing association. Shashank Khaitan launched Alia and Varun as a lead pair in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), making them household favorites. Since then, fans have hoped for a reunion under his direction.

However, Khaitan believes that while nostalgia drives fan discussions, every story demands its own unique casting. “This film is about a different kind of relationship, and I knew who could bring that alive,” he explained.