Warner Bros. Pictures has acquired rights to adapt Chris Colfer's multi-million-copy #1 New York Times bestselling book series 'The Land of Stories' for film. It will be directed by Academy Award nominee Phil Johnston, as reported by Deadline.

According to Deadline, in 'The Land of Stories', twins Alex and Conner Bailey, fresh from the tragic loss of their father, are transported into a magic book where the classic fairy tales come to life, magically, hilariously, and sometimes dangerously, in one connected universe.

They are injected into a strange world where all rules have changed. They come face to face with characters they've only read about in stories.

Spanning novels, picture books, chapter books, audiobooks, a treasury of newly retold classic fairy tales, and a graphic novel, the internationally bestselling series has sold more than 13 million books in total across 35 countries, reported Deadline.

An actor, screenwriter and producer, as well as the author of 20 books, Colfer earned a Golden Globe, two consecutive Emmy nominations, three People's Choice Awards, a SAG nomination, and two Teen Choice Awards for his work as Kurt Hummel in Fox's hit musical comedy 'Glee'.

The show ran for six seasons.

He also wrote, produced, and starred in the film 'Struck by Lightning', which premiered at the Tribeca Festival.

According to Deadline, director Johnston garnered an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature with Disney's 'Ralph Breaks the Internet', which he co-wrote in addition to directing alongside Rich Moore.

Johnston is also recognised for his contributions to projects such as 'Wreck-It Ralph' and 'Zootopia', among others. Most recently, he co-wrote, directed and produced 'The Twits', an animated feature starring Margo Martindale, Johnny Vegas, Natalie Portman and Emilia Clarke, which will premiere on Netflix later this year, reported Deadline.