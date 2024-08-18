War 2: Jr NTR suffers injury on the sets; read details

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani will appear in War 2, which will be released in cinemas worldwide in 2025. It is one of the most anticipated films.

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan will soon share screen space in the highly awaited sequel War 2. The film shoot is underway. In the midst of this, it was reported that Jr NTR was wounded on the sets and has been told to rest for two months. Because of this, his arrival sequence will not be shot in October. Danik Bhasker shared the report. According to the portal, Jr. NTR damaged his hands while preparing for an action sequence. As a result, he's been told to rest for two months.

According to reports, this has accelerated the Mumbai timeline. The sequence with Jr. NTR will be shot once he heals in October, suggesting that it will be shot following the release of his film Devara, which will open in cinemas on September 27.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award at THIS film festival for Chandu Champion [WATCH]

Regarding War 2, a source recently informed Bollywood Hungama, “It’s going to be Hrithik vs Jr NTR in War 2. But the makers smartly and organically have come up with a situation in the film where the two male leads will be seen dancing to a catchy song. It is composed by Pritam and is considered to be one of the biggest highlights of the film.”

The source further said, “Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR are well-known for their dance talents. Interestingly, both have lately appeared in two hero films: Hrithik in War and Jr. NTR in RRR. Both films included two hero dance moments that were universally praised (Jr NTR danced with Ram Charan in the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu"). For War 2, they both appear together, so expect explosions on the big screen throughout their performance. "It'll be like 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' meets 'Naatu Naatu'!”

The source also added, “Producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji are clear that War 2 is not just an actioner but it’s a wholesome entertainer and songs will play a big role in not just selling the film but also taking the story forward. If all goes well and if the aam junta accepts the track with open arms, it will not just create hungama in the cinemas but in the long run, it can also emerge as the mother of all dance songs.”

Also Read: Delhi HC orders Rakshit Shetty to deposit Rs 20 lakh in copyright dispute over song use

Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films produces War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. In the first segment, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff face off. Vaani Kapoor also appears in the action film.

Latest Videos