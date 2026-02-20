Priscilla Presley recalls her early romance with Elvis Presley, detailing their near-daily ritual of watching multiple movies late at night at Graceland. She also reflects on the personal struggles she faced and her upcoming 2025 memoir.

Early Romance and Movie Nights at Graceland

Priscilla Presley has offered a candid glimpse into her early romance with Elvis Presley, recalling how the couple spent their nights immersed in movies at Graceland. According to People magazine, speaking at the Center for Family Services PBC 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheon at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida, the actress, businesswoman and producer reflected on her relationship with Elvis Presley during their formative years together. The pair were married from 1967 to 1973.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We saw a lot of movies," said Priscilla, describing how theatres would call them directly to arrange private screenings. "We saw [them] first," she said, as quoted by People magazine. According to her, movie nights became a near-daily ritual. "We would have dinner about 10 pm every night, and sometimes we would see one, two, three, four movies all night," she shared. The late-night routine often came at a cost. "I was always late for school, I'm sure," she added, referring to balancing her studies while navigating a high-profile relationship.

Navigating Emotional Challenges

Priscilla also spoke about the emotional challenges she faced at the time. With Elvis' demanding career, she said she often kept her struggles to herself. "I dealt with it. You know, I had to," she explained, adding, "I was struggling, to be honest," as quoted by People magazine. Not wanting to burden the 'Burning Love' singer, she found comfort in conversations with his grandmother.

"I would be with grandma and we would talk and laugh, and she would tell me all her stories about when she was growing up, what she did and how she was very close with Elvis' mother," Priscilla recalled.

Reflections on Life and Legacy

Speaking about her 2025 memoir, 'Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis', Priscilla reflected on what Elvis, who died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42, might be doing today. "I think he'd be doing the same thing in life- singing and touring. He loved it," she said, as quoted by People magazine.

Priscilla noted that writing the book took more than 11 months. "You remember a lot of things... A lot of remembering wonderful times and difficult times- and you're reliving your life," she said. (ANI)