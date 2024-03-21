Vishvambhara: Trisha Krishnan meets Chiranjeevi, MM Keeravani for socio-fantasy movie

Trisha Krishnan delights fans by sharing heartwarming moments from the set of 'Vishvambhara' as she reunites with Chiranjeevi and MM Keeravaani for the upcoming socio-fantasy movie.

The excitement reaches new heights as Trisha Krishnan, Chiranjeevi, and MM Keeravaani come together to film 'Vishvambhara' a highly socio-fantasy film. This reunion marks a special moment for fans, especially considering that Trisha and Chiranjeevi last shared the screen 18 years ago in AR Murugadoss 'Stalin'

Trisha took to social media to share glimpses from their recent meeting on the film's set, describing the experience as "divine and legendary." The trio radiated happiness as they sat together inside a theatre, their smiles reflecting the joy of their reunion.

The bond between the co-stars extended beyond the screen, evident in the thoughtful gestures exchanged during filming. Earlier in the week, Chiranjeevi presented Trisha with a special gift as a token of appreciation for joining the project. Trisha expressed her gratitude on social media, sharing a photo of the stylish black thermo-like flask gifted by her co-star.

On her first day of shooting, Chiranjeevi surprised Trisha with a bouquet, symbolizing the warmth and affection shared between the actors. Dressed elegantly in a black and maroon saree, Trisha exuded grace as she stood beside Chiranjeevi, capturing the essence of their heartwarming reunion.

Fans flooded the comments section with support and admiration for the duo, expressing their excitement for the upcoming film. Words of praise for Trisha poured in, highlighting her timeless beauty and talent in the film industry.

About 'Vishvambhara'

'Vishvambhara' promises to be a captivating cinematic experience. It features an ensemble cast including Surbhi, Kunal Kapoor, Isha Chawla, and more. MM Keeravaani will compose the music, and the film is slated for a Sankranthi release in 2025. UV Creations produces it under the direction of Mallidi Vassishta.