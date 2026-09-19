Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh and Union Minister Chirag Paswan were seen getting emotional during Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai. Their viral video also captures Vishal dancing to dhol beats.

The Ganpati Visarjan was witnessed as an emotional experience by both Vishal Singh, a TV actor, and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, in Mumbai. There were a series of videos posted online that feature the two as they said their goodbye to Lord Ganesha, appearing quite emotional throughout the process.

Vishal Singh And Chirag Paswan Get Emotional

The video revealed that Vishal Singh and Chirag Paswan were dressed in matching pink dresses while celebrating the Ganpati Visarjan festival. Both appeared tearful at the time of taking the idol to the immersion point in the last leg of the farewell ceremony.

Both were part of the immersion process, which involved the use of a water tank. The videos captured the emotional part of the festive event, where devotees celebrate the farewell of Ganesh, marking the end of the celebration of the particular visarjan day.

It did not just have a sorrowful mood, however. Vishal was even seen performing dances to the sound of the dhol during the processions, which videos are being circulated on social media.

Who Is Vishal Singh?

Vishal Singh rose to fame as Jigar Modi in the television series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Vishal also acted in various television shows such as Kuchh Is Tara, Kasamh Se and Kumkum Bhagya.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is considered among the most recognizable parts of Vishal’s television career as he gained recognition through this popular family drama serial.

The Bollywood Connection of Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan, before venturing into politics, had a career as an actor in Bollywood. His first appearance in the movie industry came in the film Miley Naa Miley Hum, which starred Kangana Ranaut.

In an interview with ANI, Chirag Paswan opened up on the period when he worked as an actor. Chirag termed this period of acting in Bollywood as a ‘disaster’ as he soon realized that he was meant to be a politician and not an actor.

Ganpati Visarjan 2026

The emotionally charged Vishal-Chirag video was shot during the Ganpati Visarjan of 2026 in Mumbai, where many celebrities and political figures joined the visarjan celebrations.

It was for Vishal Singh and Chirag Paswan that the Ganpati celebration merged emotions of saying goodbye to Bappa and festivities of the visarjan celebration.