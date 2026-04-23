Aryan Khan grabbed attention at a friend’s wedding after a video of him fiercely guarding the groom’s shoe during the joota churai ritual went viral, turning the playful tradition into a lively spectacle.

A recent wedding celebration turned unexpectedly lively when Aryan Khan joined in on a classic North Indian ritual, and ended up stealing the spotlight. A viral video from the event shows him fully immersed in the playful joota churai tradition, turning it into a high-energy moment that guests won’t forget anytime soon.

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A Playful Ritual Turns Competitive

For the uninitiated, joota churai is a fun wedding custom where the bride’s side attempts to steal the groom’s shoes while he is busy with ceremonies. Meanwhile, the groom’s friends and family guard them closely. The ritual typically ends with a light-hearted negotiation, where the shoes are returned in exchange for cash or gifts.

At the wedding of Rhea Nadkarni and Maahir Mehta, this tradition escalated into a spirited showdown. Aryan, who is reportedly the groom’s best friend, took his role very seriously.

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Viral Video Captures the Chaos

In the now widely shared clip, Aryan is seen gripping the groom’s shoe tightly while guests try to snatch it away. Despite nearly losing his balance at one point, he refuses to give up, pulling back with determination before finally making a run for it with the shoe in hand.

The video, shared by event planners Zesst Events, described the moment as nothing short of “total dhamaal,” with dramatic negotiations and laughter filling the venue.

Aryan Khan’s Creative Journey

Beyond the viral moment, Aryan has been making strides in his professional life. He recently stepped into the industry as a director with the Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Wearing multiple hats as creator, writer, and showrunner, he led a star-studded project featuring Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh, along with several high-profile cameos.