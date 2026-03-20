Vin Diesel announced that 'The Hunger Games' writer Michael Lesslie will script 'Fast Forever', the final 'Fast & Furious' film. Scheduled for a March 17, 2028 release, the finale will return to the franchise's Los Angeles street racing origins.

'Hunger Games' Writer to Pen Final 'Fast & Furious' Film

Actor Vin Diesel has officially confirmed that screenwriter Michael Lesslie will pen the script for 'Fast Forever', the concluding chapter of one of Hollywood's longest-running action franchises 'Fast & Furious'. The announcement came via Diesel's Instagram post, featuring a black-and-white image of the actor in discussion with Lesslie.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Lesslie is best known for writing 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes', and his involvement signals a key creative step forward for the franchise's finale, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on March 17, 2028.

Vin Diesel Reflects on the Saga's Conclusion

In an extensive caption accompanying the post, Diesel reflected on the journey of the franchise, which began in 2001. Highlighting the collaborative nature of the series, he wrote about the contributions of "eight directors" and "countless writers, crew members, performers" who helped sustain the saga over 25 years. He described his meeting with Lesslie as a moment that rekindled a familiar creative energy, noting that the writer's vision for the next chapter carries "something real beating inside it."

Diesel emphasised the emotional weight of crafting a finale, calling it a responsibility owed both to longtime collaborators and to audiences who have remained invested in the story.

Finale to Revisit Los Angeles Roots

One of the key creative directions for 'Fast Forever' is a return to the franchise's origins. Diesel confirmed that the story will revisit Los Angeles, the setting that defined the tone of the original film. This marks a shift away from the globe-trotting espionage narrative seen in recent instalments, bringing the focus back to street racing culture and grounded storytelling.

'Fast Forever' will serve as the 11th main instalment (and 12th overall) in the 'Fast & Furious' series, bringing closure to a storyline that has evolved over more than two decades. The film is expected to resolve the cliffhangers left by 'Fast X' and deliver a definitive conclusion to the franchise's central narrative, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Collaborative Spirit of Storytelling

In the same post, Diesel also referenced a separate project involving a 'Mattel' script, sharing a personal anecdote about his mother reviewing his work, a tradition dating back to his early career in the 1990s. He drew parallels between that experience and the emotional core of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, describing storytelling as a space where audiences can see their own lives reflected.

He concluded by underscoring the collaborative spirit of filmmaking, calling it his "favourite thing about this work," and reiterating that no creative endeavour of this scale is achieved alone.