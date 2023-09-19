Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Antony's daughter no more: Actor's wife Fathima's post for daughter goes viral amid Meera's death

    Meera Antony, the daughter of composer, actor, and producer Vijay Antony, committed suicide in the early hours of September 19. She was 16 years old. According to sources, Meera was reportedly found hanging at her Chennai home and transferred to a private hospital.

    Vijay Antony's daughter no more: Actor's wife Fathima's post for daughter goes viral amid Meera's death rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    In the wake of the tragic news of Meera's death, a previously shared post by Fatima Vijay Antony, celebrating her daughter Meera's school achievement, has gone viral on social media. Meera's untimely demise by suicide was reported on Tuesday, leaving fans deeply shocked. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Chennai, although official statements regarding her death are still awaited. In response to this heartbreaking news, supporters turned to social media, including X (formerly known as Twitter), to revisit and reflect upon the post that Fatima had previously shared about Meera.

    Back in March, Fatima took to the platform and shared a photo of Meera in a school uniform, revealing that she had achieved a milestone at school. Sharing the photo, Fatima wrote, "The force behind my strength, the consolations to my tears, the reason for my stress (naughtiness super loaded), my Thangakatti-chellakutty. Meera Vijay Antony, Congrats, Baby (sic)."

     

    Meera Antony, the daughter of composer, actor, and producer Vijay Antony, committed suicide in the early hours of September 19. She was 16 years old. According to sources, Meera was reportedly found hanging at her Chennai home and transferred to a private hospital. Her death was pronounced by the doctors who examined her. According to reports, she was under stress and receiving therapy.

    Meera was transported to a hospital in Chennai when a housekeeper discovered her in her room. However, the physicians who examined her stated that she was declared dead. More information is awaited. The police are presently conducting an inquiry into the matter.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report RBA

    Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report

    Tamil composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera dies by suicide RBA

    Tamil composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera dies by suicide

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush and other South celebs welcome Lord Ganesh home rkn

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush and other South celebs welcome Lord Ganesh home

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan going for Oscars? Know what Atlee has to say RBA

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan going for Oscars? Know what Atlee has to say

    Lijo Jose Pellissery's 45th birthday: Mohanlal announces release date of filmmaker's Malaikottai Vaaliban ADC

    Lijo Jose Pellissery's 45th birthday: Mohanlal announces release date of filmmaker's Malaikottai Vaaliban

    Recent Stories

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi's very goal, assist and key moment so far this season at Inter Miami osf

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi's very goal, assist and key moment so far this season at Inter Miami

    Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?

    Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?

    Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report RBA

    Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report

    Absurd says India after Canada links country to Khalistani 'terrorist' Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

    'ABSURD...' says India after Canada links country to Khalistani 'terrorist' Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

    Tamil composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera dies by suicide RBA

    Tamil composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera dies by suicide

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon