Vijay Antony's daughter no more: Actor's wife Fathima's post for daughter goes viral amid Meera's death

Meera Antony, the daughter of composer, actor, and producer Vijay Antony, committed suicide in the early hours of September 19. She was 16 years old. According to sources, Meera was reportedly found hanging at her Chennai home and transferred to a private hospital.

In the wake of the tragic news of Meera's death, a previously shared post by Fatima Vijay Antony, celebrating her daughter Meera's school achievement, has gone viral on social media. Meera's untimely demise by suicide was reported on Tuesday, leaving fans deeply shocked. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Chennai, although official statements regarding her death are still awaited. In response to this heartbreaking news, supporters turned to social media, including X (formerly known as Twitter), to revisit and reflect upon the post that Fatima had previously shared about Meera.

Back in March, Fatima took to the platform and shared a photo of Meera in a school uniform, revealing that she had achieved a milestone at school. Sharing the photo, Fatima wrote, "The force behind my strength, the consolations to my tears, the reason for my stress (naughtiness super loaded), my Thangakatti-chellakutty. Meera Vijay Antony, Congrats, Baby (sic)."

Meera Antony, the daughter of composer, actor, and producer Vijay Antony, committed suicide in the early hours of September 19. She was 16 years old. According to sources, Meera was reportedly found hanging at her Chennai home and transferred to a private hospital. Her death was pronounced by the doctors who examined her. According to reports, she was under stress and receiving therapy.

Meera was transported to a hospital in Chennai when a housekeeper discovered her in her room. However, the physicians who examined her stated that she was declared dead. More information is awaited. The police are presently conducting an inquiry into the matter.