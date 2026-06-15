Vikrant Massey revealed he has been a victim of cybercrime multiple times, with his social media accounts being hacked and money debited from his wife's account. He shared this at the launch of his upcoming cybercrime series, 'Pritam and Pedro'.

Actor Vikrant Massey revealed that he has been a victim of cybercrime numerous times in his life at the trailer launch of his upcoming web series Pritam and Pedro. Vikrant Massey will be next seen in the cybercrime-based series Pritam and Pedro, which stars Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. At the trailer launch, Vikrant opened up about his and his family's experience with cybercrime, revealing that his social media handles have been hacked numerous times.

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Vikrant Massey said, "It has happened with me 3-4 times. My Instagram has been hacked two times and Facebook as well. Money has been debited from my wife's account two times (without her knowledge). In fact, some days ago, my sister-in-law's father also went through the same experience."

Actors voice concerns over cybercrime

The actors have often voiced their concerns regarding cybercrime and the use of AI to spread objectionable content against them on the platform. Recently, South actress Vishnu Priya on Friday filed a complaint with police alleging that a YouTube channel has published false and defamatory content about her personal and professional life, a senior police said.

Rajkumar Hirani on the genesis of 'Pritam and Pedro'

Meanwhile, 'The Pritam and Pedro' is the streaming debut production of director Rajkumar Hirani. Ahead of its release, Rajkumar Hirani opened up about the fascinating journey behind bringing Pritam aur Pedro to the screen during the show's trailer launch. He revealed that the idea originated during the COVID-19 lockdown after he received a call from the Mumbai Cyber Cell to make a film on cybercrime.

At the trailer launch, Rajkumar shared, "During the COVID period, I received a call from the head of the Mumbai Cyber Cell about making a film on cybercrime, but no one was actively working on the subject. I asked them to share the concept, saying I could develop it from home. In the process, I connected with Amit Dubey, who gave me a book of his short stories, a collection that included several ideas suitable for short films." He added, "While reading them, I felt that one of these stories could be expanded into a larger, multi-layered narrative. A few days later, during a Zoom call, I explained that the story I wanted to create wasn't one of the existing ones, but a completely new story altogether. I was given the opportunity to develop it in my own way, and that is how the journey of Pritam Pedro began."

'Pritam and Pedro' will stream from July 3.