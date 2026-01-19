Actor Vikrant Massey met Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss creativity and Bharatiya Bhasa in schools. The minister praised his passion. Massey will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo', releasing on February 13, 2026.

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey met Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, engaging in ideas around fostering creativity and critical thinking through Bharatiya Bhasa.

In an Instagram post, Vikrant Massey shared pictures from the visit and offered insight from their discussion. "Insightful, productive and empowering. A wonderfully stimulating conversation with Hon. Minister of Education, GOI Shri @dpradhanbjp ji. Your love for Bhartiya Bhasha & encouraging the youth of our country to embrace their roots is truly inspiring. Thank you for being so open, and allowing the space to share some ideas that would make our classrooms more vibrant and interactive. Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success for all your heartfelt endeavours," he wrote in the caption. https://www.instagram.com/p/DTsdBIPE2tM/

On the other hand, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed the actor's passion for the education sector and early childhood care. "Delighted to meet popular actor and a powerhouse of talent, Vikrant Massey. Insightful exchange of ideas on fostering creativity and critical thinking from early childhood through Bharatiya Bhasa. Glad to see young achievers like Vikrant passionate about contributing to the education sector as well as for making early childhood care and school education more vibrant, inclusive and culturally-rooted," the Union Minister wrote on X. https://x.com/dpradhanbjp/status/2013238516076236905

On the work front

On the work front for Vikrant Massey, the actor will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo', co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar.

The teaser from the film was recently unveiled, offering a glimpse of the gritty, dark tale of Romeo. The teaser opens to show Shahid as the rugged and ferocious Romeo, ready to take on a fight. Sporting a raw, unpolished look with a brutal demeanour, Shahid's character appeared to be shaped by violence, carrying anger beneath the surface. https://www.instagram.com/p/DTSBb4NDVlc/

The teaser is also packed with a lot of high-octane fight sequences that underline the film's narrative. What further stands out are the glimpses of actors Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar, likely to add more layers to the story.

Actor Avinash Tiwary also makes a powerful appearance in the teaser.

Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo is set to hit theatres around Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026. (ANI)