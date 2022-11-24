Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram Gokhale death rumours: Actor's wife says, 'His death news is untrue; he is on life support'

    Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who has worked in theater, film, and television, has been admitted to an ICU at a hospital in Pune after his condition worsened. Amidst his death news, Gokhale’s wife, Vrushali Gokhale, has confirmed that the veteran actor is “still alive".
     

    The family of actor Vikram Gokhale has denied online news claims that he passed away late on Wednesday (Nov 23) night. Vrushali Gokhale, Gokhale's wife, has stated that the seasoned actor is "still alive."  "He entered a coma yesterday afternoon and hasn't come to when touched since then. On a ventilator, he is. Depending on whether he is improving, declining, or still not responding, doctors will decide (this morning) what to do "Vrushali spoke to TOI.

    Vikram Gokhale has received medical care at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune since November 5, according to Vrushali. He has experienced a variety of problems, including renal and cardiac problems. He currently has multiple organ failure, she continued.

    The actor was on life support, Gokhale's daughter told the news organisation ANI. Actor Vikram Gokhale, a veteran, is still critically ill and receiving life support. He is still alive today. Keep praying for him, says Vikram Gokhale's daughter, according to a tweet from the official ANI account.

    Chandrakant Gokhale, a Marathi theatre and cinema actor, is the father of Gokhale. He has acted in several Hindi and Marathi productions. With the 1971 film Parwana, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, the actor made his acting debut at age 26. In addition to his role in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he appeared in the movies Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, and Mission Mangal. He appeared in Natsamrat and Dusari Goshta in Marathi and directed the movie Aaghaat.

    He has had guest appearances in several television programmes, including Sanjivani, Virrudh, Jeevan Saathi, and Singhasan. He was equally open to using digital media. Avrodh: The Siege Within, an OTT release from 2020, featured the actor. In 2010, the actor received the National Award for Best Actor. He received it for the Marathi movie Anumati. He was spotted in Nikamma earlier this year. The movie, released in June, had Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani in the key roles. The movie performed poorly both in terms of reviews and box office receipts.

