Shah Rukh Khan does not use this luxury house just for his holidays. He actually rents it out. VIPs and tourists from all over the world must pay a huge amount to stay in this bungalow. You have to pay more than 2 lakh rupees as rent to stay here for just one day. Shah Rukh Khan has thousands of crores in assets, but his business mind of earning money by renting out foreign properties surprises everyone.