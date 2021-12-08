Vijayakanth starrer ‘Mangara Kaaval’ director found dead

Director of actor Vijaykanth starrer movie ‘Managara Kaaval’, veteran filmmaker M Thiyagarajan died a sad death as his body was reportedly found at the roadside near AVM studios in Chennai. The news of his passing away has sent shock waves in the Tamil film industry. M Thiyagarajan had directed the 1991 super hit film 'Managara Kaaval' featuring actor Vijaykanth. The film was in fact the 150th film Backed by AVM productions, a legendary production house.

M Thiyagarajan was a native of Aruppukottai. He was also an alumnus of the prestigious Adyar Film Institute alumni. The veteran filmmaker made his debut with Prabhu's 'Ponnu Paarka Paren'. He also directed ‘Vetri Mel Vetri’ featuring Prabhu again in this film while both the movies made average business at the box office. However, things changed drastically when M Thiyagarajan got the chance to direct the superhit film ‘Managara Kaval’. He got the opportunity for the tight screenplay that he had made his mark with. However, despite giving a super hit film, as per many veterans from the Kollywood industry, M Thiyagarajan did not get enough projects to work on which had depressed the veteran filmmaker.

There have also been reports on his personal life suggesting that he had quarrels with his wife and children which is why he separated from his family and led a life alone for the last 15 years. M Thiyagaranjan had reportedly suffered due to poverty and could only afford a meal per day that too at the Amma canteen owned by the government.

Kollywood director Neelan Kanishka pointed out how Thiyagarajan passed away in front of the AVM studios, the same production house with which it had worked, calling it an irony in his Facebook post. The veteran filmmaker was cremated by the metropolitan city police in Chennai.