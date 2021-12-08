  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijayakanth starrer ‘Mangara Kaaval’ director found dead

    Director of ‘Manaraga Kaaval’, M Thiyagarajan was found to be dead near AVM Productions, the same production house which backed his super hit film “Manaraga Kaaval’.

    Vijayakanth starrer Mangara Kaaval director found dead drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 5:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Director of actor Vijaykanth starrer movie ‘Managara Kaaval’, veteran filmmaker M Thiyagarajan died a sad death as his body was reportedly found at the roadside near AVM studios in Chennai. The news of his passing away has sent shock waves in the Tamil film industry. M Thiyagarajan had directed the 1991 super hit film 'Managara Kaaval' featuring actor Vijaykanth. The film was in fact the 150th film Backed by AVM productions, a legendary production house.

    M Thiyagarajan was a native of Aruppukottai. He was also an alumnus of the prestigious Adyar Film Institute alumni. The veteran filmmaker made his debut with Prabhu's 'Ponnu Paarka Paren'. He also directed ‘Vetri Mel Vetri’ featuring Prabhu again in this film while both the movies made average business at the box office. However, things changed drastically when M Thiyagarajan got the chance to direct the superhit film ‘Managara Kaval’. He got the opportunity for the tight screenplay that he had made his mark with. However, despite giving a super hit film, as per many veterans from the Kollywood industry, M Thiyagarajan did not get enough projects to work on which had depressed the veteran filmmaker.

    ALSO READ: Tamil director RNR Manohar passes away; south celebrities mourn demise

    There have also been reports on his personal life suggesting that he had quarrels with his wife and children which is why he separated from his family and led a life alone for the last 15 years. M Thiyagaranjan had reportedly suffered due to poverty and could only afford a meal per day that too at the Amma canteen owned by the government.

    ALSO READ: Tamil director RNR Manohar passes away; south celebrities mourn demise

    Kollywood director Neelan Kanishka pointed out how Thiyagarajan passed away in front of the AVM studios, the same production house with which it had worked, calling it an irony in his Facebook post. The veteran filmmaker was cremated by the metropolitan city police in Chennai.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding film goes to Amazon Prime for this amount RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding film goes to Amazon Prime for THIS amount

    How Kareena Kapor Khan, Soha Ali Khan wished Sharmila Tagore on her 77th birthday SCJ

    Here's how Kareena Kapor Khan, Soha Ali Khan wished Sharmila Tagore on her 77th birthday

    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Eesha Deol wished their dad SCJ

    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Eesha Deol wished their dad

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat to resume work immediately after wedding? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat to resume work immediately after wedding?

    Big Bash League, BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)-ayh

    BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    TikTok Facebook WhatsApp PUBG Garena Free Fire among top downloaded apps in 2021 gcw

    TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, PUBG, Garena Free Fire among top downloaded apps in 2021; Check list

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: 13 out of 14 confirmed dead; DNA testing to reveal identities-dnm

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: 13 out of 14 confirmed dead; DNA testing to reveal identities

    Did you know CDS General Bipin Rawat once survived a 2015 helicopter crash in Dimapur

    Did you know CDS General Bipin Rawat once survived a 2015 helicopter crash in Dimapur?

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic features in the list of main draw, casting doubt on his vaccination status-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic features in the list of main draw, casting doubt on vaccination status

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding film goes to Amazon Prime for this amount RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding film goes to Amazon Prime for THIS amount

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Video Icon