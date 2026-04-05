Vijay Sethupathi has unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming Telugu psychological thriller 'Don't Sleep'. The poster was released on director Shamdat's birthday, who is making his Telugu directorial debut with this film.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has unveiled the first look of the upcoming Telugu psychological thriller 'Don't Sleep', on Sunday. The reveal, shared by Sethupathi, coincided with the birthday of the film's director, Shamdat, marking a notable moment for the project. The first-look poster presents a haunting visual tone, paired with the chilling tagline, "The longer you sleep, the closer he gets."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Don't Sleep' is marks Shamdat's directorial debut in Telugu cinema. Further details about the plot remain under wraps. Sharing the posters on X, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, "First look poster of #DontSleep looks very intriguing!! Best wishes to the entire team. Happy Birthday @Shamdatdop sir."

First look poster of #DontSleep looks very intriguing!! Best wishes to the entire team. Happy Birthday @Shamdatdop sir ✨ @indhraram @RavindraVijay1 @ReemaTaba @anishkuruvilla @vennelakishore @SRamakrishna_PD @velivelacm @VDreamFilm @UrsVamsiShekar @S2MediaOfficial @prosatish pic.twitter.com/MPE0Ic87h4 — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) April 5, 2026

Ensemble Cast and Production

The film features an ensemble cast led by Indhra Raam, Ravindra Vijay, Taba Reema, Jyotee Banerjee, Sunil Thapa, and Aadukalam Naren.

The film is produced by Velivela Chudamani under the V Dream Films banner.

The release date and additional promotional material are yet to be announced.