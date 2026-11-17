Former 007 actor George Lazenby has offered congratulations and advice to Robert Pattinson, who was officially announced as the next James Bond. The upcoming 26th film in the franchise will be directed by Denis Villeneuve for Amazon MGM.

George Lazenby Congratulates Robert Pattinson on New James Bond Role

Washington DC [US], November 17 (ANI): Former James Bond actor George Lazenby has congratulated Robert Pattinson after he was announced as the new face of the iconic British spy. Lazenby also shared some advice for the actor as he prepares to take on the much-loved role.

The oldest living actor to have played James Bond shared a video message for Pattinson on social media. He also referred to the casting announcement in the caption, writing, “I hear they’ve announced the new James Bond…,” followed by a transcription of his message to the actor, according to PEOPLE. Take a look https://www.instagram.com/reel/Df0S9uxgjDh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&vrfl=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Lazenby shared the video hours after Pattinson was officially announced as the next James Bond. The ‘Twilight’ actor will take over the role from Daniel Craig, who last played the spy in 2021’s ‘No Time to Die’. Lazenby played James Bond in just one film, ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’, which was released in 1969. Other actors who have played the iconic character include Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Amazon MGM announced Pattinson’s casting through the official James Bond social media accounts. Sharing a picture of the actor in character, the studio wrote, “Robert Pattinson is James Bond.”

Reacting to the announcement, Pattinson spoke about what the role means to him and called it an honour. He also thanked the team behind the upcoming film for trusting him with the character. “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in Amazon MGM’s announcement, as per PEOPLE. He also thanked director Denis Villeneuve, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, and executive producer Tanya Lapointe for giving him the opportunity. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” he added.

The upcoming film will be the 26th instalment in the James Bond franchise. Denis Villeneuve will direct the film, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. It will also be the first James Bond film to be produced by Amazon MGM Studios after the studio acquired creative control of the franchise in 2025. Villeneuve also welcomed Pattinson to the franchise and said he was looking forward to working with him. “Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007,” Villeneuve said, as per PEOPLE. “I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin,” he added.

The makers have not yet announced the release date of Pattinson’s first James Bond film. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in ‘Dune: Part Three’, which is scheduled to release on December 18. (ANI)