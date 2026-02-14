Viineet Kumar Siingh celebrated one year of his blockbuster film 'Chhaava' with a nostalgic video tribute. Calling the project his 'second birth', he thanked fans, director Laxman Utekar, and co-star Vicky Kaushal for the memorable journey.

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh is marking one year of the blockbuster historical drama 'Chhaava', tracing his journey as a part of the film - which he has described as a "second birth."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Viineet shared a nostalgic tribute to 'Chhaava' with a special video featuring audience reactions, behind-the-scenes footage, award-night moments, premiere visuals, and powerful scenes from the film. In his caption, the actor celebrated being a part of the project and wrote, "A journey of sweat, scars, silence, and roars of the audience. From rehearsals to roars, from lines on paper to lines remembered...Thank you for making this warrior live beyond the screen. A year ago, this roar echoed... and it still does. Your love, the media's words, the hours of practice, and those dialogues, every frame became history because of you. #Chhaava lives on. #1YearOfChhaava."

'Chhaava is my second birth': Viineet Kumar Siingh

Further in a statement, Viineet opened up on what the film and the character of Kavi Kalash meant for him. "Chhaava is not just a film for me, it is my second birth. Becoming Kavi Kalash was not merely about playing a character; it was about living a part of my own soul. This one year has taught me so much, to believe in my dreams with unwavering faith, and to truly understand the immense power of the audience's love," he said, as per the statement.

Expresses Gratitude to Director and Co-star

He expressed deep gratitude to director Laxman Utekar for believing in his talent, further also giving a shoutout to actor Vicky Kaushal, who essayed the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj "Special thanks to Vicky Kaushal, who portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj my Raje and my sahchar and brought that spirit alive on screen with such strength and grace," he added.

Prior to this, Vicky also shared a post, celebrating one-year completion of 'Chhaava' with a heartfelt post.

About the Film 'Chhaava'

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' emerged as the first blockbuster of 2025, shattering several box office records. The film revolved around the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and his courage in defending his faith and country. The film also featured Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent characters. (ANI)