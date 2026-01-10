Actor Vidyut Jammwal posted a viral video of his annual yogic routine, showing him climbing a tree naked, meditating in snow, and walking a tightrope. He explained it as the Kalaripayattu practice of 'Sahaja' to connect with nature.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, known for his strong bond with nature and fitness, once again demonstrated his commitment to fitness and his love of pushing his limits. On Saturday, the actor posted on Instagram, sharing moments from his time in nature as he followed his annual yogic routine, giving fans a glimpse into a side of his life away from film sets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Annual 'Sahaja' Practice Goes Viral

Vidyut posted a video of himself climbing a tree without clothes. This immediately caught attention on social media, and soon the clip went viral. The video also shows him sitting calmly in deep snow, offering prayers, and walking carefully on a thin rope across open plateaus.

Alongside the video, the 'Commando' actor also added a caption explaining the meaning of this ritual. In the note, he explained that, as a Kalaripayattu practitioner, he follows the yogic practice of "Sahaja," which he described as a return to natural ease and instinct. He shared that the practice helps him connect more deeply with nature and his inner self. "As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness. Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding," read his Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Fans Laud Actor's Strength and Discipline

Soon after the post was shared, fans chimed in on the comment section to share their reactions. Many praised his strength and discipline, while some compared him to a "real-life Tarzan." One even called him the "strongest man on Earth."

A Regular Retreat and Future Projects

This is not the first time Vidyut has followed this ritual. In December 2023, he shared pictures from the Himalayan ranges, where he spent time in nature. For the actor, these mountain visits are part of a regular retreat he follows.

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal is set to appear in Legendary's live-action film based on the popular video game series Street Fighter. The actor will play Dhalsim, a yogi with fire-spitting abilities, a fundamentally peaceful man who fights to support his family. (ANI)