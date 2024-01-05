Video: Tamil actor Suriya gets emotional at Vijayakanth's memorial event- WATCH

Vijayakanth appeared in an extended cameo role as the titular character in Suriya's early career film Periyanna. Meanwhile, a video of Suriya paying his last tribute to the captain went viral on social media.

The unexpected passing of Captain Vijayakanth, a well-known actor and politician, deeply saddened both the Indian film industry and political circles. Along with the general public, the Tamil film world also came to pay their respects to their beloved colleague. Tamil actor Suriya also came to pay the last funeral to his loving captain. Meanwhile, a video of Suriya paying his last tribute to the captain went viral on social media.

Suriya gets emotional and breaks down when he reached Vijayakanth's residence. Karthi was also there. He was also accompanied by his brother and actor Karthi. The actor was abroad at the time of Vijayakanth's death. He expressed his respect for Vijayakanth through a video posted on social media. Vijayakanth appeared in an extended cameo role as the titular character in Suriya's early career film Periyanna. There was a close relationship between the two.

"The days I spent working, talking, and eating with him will never be forgotten. He never said no to anyone who asked for help. I offer my condolences on the demise of my brother Vijayakanth who helped millions of people and became their Puratchi Kalaignar. I am saddened that he is no more. He was a rare artist who lived with courage in one eye and compassion in the other. "He helped everyone without any discrimination. Piratchi Kalainjar and captain in our hearts. I pray to God that Annan Vijayakanth's soul rest in peace," Suriya had condoled.