VIDEO: Rekha dons sindoor at 'Loveyapa' screening, shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra

Several photographs and videos of famous diva Rekha are circulating on the internet, showing her flashing sindoor at a special screening of 'Loveyapa' in Mumbai. She also met Aamir Khan and Dharmendra during the event.
 

VIDEO Rekha dons sindoor at 'Loveyapa' screening, shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 5, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

Bollywood debut of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in 'Loveyapa' is just around the corner, and ahead of its official release, a star-studded special screening was held in Mumbai on February 4. Among the notable personalities present at the event were Bollywood legends Rekha and Dharmendra, whose reunion captured the attention of attendees and fans alike.

Numerous celebrities graced the screening, but Rekha's timeless elegance and the warm camaraderie shared between her and Dharmendra truly stole the show.

Rekha, who exuded grace in a stunning gold and white silk saree, made a striking appearance with her signature red sindoor. As the paparazzi captured her, she posed gracefully for the cameras and engaged in light-hearted conversations with Dharmendra and Aamir Khan outside the venue.

Rekha and Dharmendra's bond, forged over decades of collaboration on screen, was on full display as they shared a joyful moment together. The two have been part of iconic films over the years, including 'Ram Balram', 'Kartavya', 'Kahani', 'Kasam Suhag Ki', and many more.

One of their most memorable collaborations remains the iconic song 'Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai', from their film 'Kahani Qismat Ki', which continues to be cherished by fans.

Other major personalities at the event included cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who attended with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, as well as political leader Raj Thackeray.

The evening also saw Bollywood's beloved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, making a stylish entrance hand-in-hand at the venue.
Speaking of 'Loveyapa', the romantic drama features Junaid opposite Khushi Kapoor, who is the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Khushi and Junaid are busy promoting the film and recently shared their experiences of working together in an interview.

"I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like, I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time, but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches the set at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time," said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the set early."I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hairstylist and makeup team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the set."

'Loveyapa' is directed by Advait Chandan and will be released in theatres on February 7.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Celebrity MasterChef: Farah Khan and judges refuse to taste Usha Nadkarni's dish; Here's why NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Farah Khan and judges refuse to taste Usha Nadkarni's dish; Here's why

WATCH Ed Sheeran enjoys Indian tour; singer shares fun video of head massage RBA

WATCH: Ed Sheeran enjoys Indian tour; singer shares fun video of head massage

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH] NTI

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH]

Loveyapa actress Khushi Kapoor OPENS up about 'lukewarm' response to her debut film 'The Archies' ATG

'Loveyapa' actress Khushi Kapoor OPENS up about 'lukewarm' response to her debut film 'The Archies'

Cristiano Ronaldo NET WORTH: Check out footballer's lavish lifestyle, income, houses, private jet, and more

Cristiano Ronaldo NET WORTH: Check out footballer's lavish lifestyle, income, houses, private jet, and more

Recent Stories

'Tera baap mere saath tha': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool after BJP MP interrupts him in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) SHK

'Tera baap mere saath tha': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool after BJP MP interrupts him in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on anr

Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on

T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma makes massive leap after his record-breaking performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I HRD

T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma makes massive leap after his record-breaking performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I

Lucky to have...' Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates opens up about his new love for first time ever gcw

'Lucky to have...' Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates opens up about his new love for first time ever

Who is Parvati Nair? GOAT actor's engagement photos with boyfriend Aashrith Ashok goes viral RBA

Who is Parvati Nair? GOAT actor's engagement photos with boyfriend Aashrith Ashok goes viral

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon