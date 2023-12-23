Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Video: Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav got mobbed and almost beaten during Vaishno Devi temple visit

    In a viral video, Elvish Yadav and his friend Raghav Sharma were spotted getting surrounded by a mob and getting almost beaten up during his visit to Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    A video of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav being mobbed and almost beaten up by the audience surfaced on social media days after he visited the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu. Producer Raghav Sharma took Elvish to the Vaishno Devi shrine on December 20.

    A mob in the viral video encircles Elvish and Raghav. Some folks are also seen grasping and pulling their collars. According to Times Now Digital, a guy approached Elvish and Raghav and urged them to take selfies with him, but the two declined. This enraged the guy, who grabbed Raghav by the collar and chased him away from the scene. View the video here:

    Elvish Yadav made news about the Noida Snake Venom case just a few weeks ago. It all began with a FIR filed against Elvish after his name was mentioned at a rave party when snakes and poison were discovered. Later, Maneka Gandhi, a lawmaker and animal rights activist, accused the YouTuber of delivering snake venom to rave events in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Elvish was recently detained at a checkpoint in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the case, but was later freed. On November 7, he was also questioned in connection with the matter.

    Elvish later made a video statement, claiming that all claims levelled against him are unfounded and devoid of evidence. “Maine subah utha aur dekha kaise kaise news phail rahi hai mere khilaaf media mein. Jitne arop mere upar lage hai sab bebuniyad hai, fake hai aur ek percent bhi mein sachhai hai nehi hai,” he said and further revealed that he would file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi.

     

    Video Icon