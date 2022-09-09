Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video and Pictures: Bipasha Basu enjoys her 'Shaad' ceremony (Bengali Baby Shower), in pink saree

    Sharing photos with her husband Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Babies” and also commented, “Aamaar.” Check out her Baby Shower video and pictures

    Video and Pictures Bipasha Basu enjoys her Shaad ceremony in pink saree RBA
    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, a Bollywood celebrity couple, are expecting their first child together. Bipasha recently had a private baby shower ceremony, and the actress posted pictures and videos from the event on social media. They participated in the Bengali tradition of Shaad, during which pregnant women are treated to their favourite foods. For the occasion, Bipasha chose a pink silk saree with coordinating bangles along Shakha Pola.

    Sharing a video in which, Bips' mother Mamata Basu and mother-in-law Deepa Singh did arti for her, Bipasha wrote, “Aamaar Shaadh. Thank you, Ma.” In the video, Bipasha is also seen enjoying her favourite dishes.

    Bipasha is also seen enjoying her favourite dishes.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    Basu shared photos with her mother Mamata and captioned them for her following post as “Wish to be a Ma like you. Love you Ma.” She also added the hashtags “My mommy Is the Best” and “food coma.”

    Also Read:Picture: Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    "All dressed up for some love and eating," reads the caption of Basu's next post, in which she showed her entire look for Shaad.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    Sharing photos with husband Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Babies” and also commented, “Aamaar.”

     

    Last month on August 16, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced that they would have a baby. Their post read, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    “Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga.”


     

