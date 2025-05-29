Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India’s BrahMos missile strikes on May 10 caught its army off guard. The strikes, part of Operation Sindoor, followed Pakistan's retaliation after the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a rare and revealing admission, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that the Pakistan Army was unprepared for India’s precision missile strikes launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking at a public event in Lachin, Azerbaijan, a country that has backed Pakistan diplomatically, Sharif disclosed that India launched BrahMos cruise missiles before dawn on May 10, catching the Pakistani military by surprise. He said that the Pakistan Army, led by General Asim Munir (recently promoted to Field Marshal), had planned a ‘measured’ counter-attack against India after the Fajr (early morning) prayers, but India’s strikes came earlier.

Sharif stated, “On the night of May 9-10, we decided to respond to Indian aggression. The armed forces were prepared to act at 4:30 AM. But before that, India once again launched a missile attack using BrahMos, targeting multiple provinces, including Rawalpindi.”

This is the first time a Pakistani Prime Minister has publicly confirmed the effectiveness and timing of India’s counter-offensive, launched under Operation Sindoor, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including a Nepalese citizen, were killed by terrorists.

What happened under Operation Sindoor?

India initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking terror camps across the Line of Control and targeting known launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Over 100 terrorists were neutralised in the multi-day offensive.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on Indian civilian areas near the border, prompting India to escalate with precision BrahMos missile strikes during the night of May 9-10.

Which targets did India strike?

According to defence sources and satellite imagery, reviewed by India Today:

Around 15 BrahMos missiles were launched by Su-30MKI fighter jets.

The targets included 11 military bases, among them: Nur Khan Airbase (Rawalpindi) – near Pakistan Army HQ. Rafiqui, Murid, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian – all key air installations. Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad, Sargodha – reportedly suffered extensive damage.



Nur Khan Airbase, known for housing military aircraft like C-130 Hercules and Ilyushin Il-78 refuellers, was visibly damaged. Satellite analysis revealed hits on at least two military transport assets.

India’s BrahMos cruise missiles, jointly developed with Russia, successfully evaded Chinese-made air defence systems deployed by Pakistan. The “fire and forget” missiles struck with precision up to 300 km inside Pakistani territory.

Diplomatic fallout and ceasefire

Despite the severity of the escalation, both nations agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10, marking the end of a short but intense military exchange.

Sharif’s comments, made in the presence of Field Marshal Munir, reflect not just the strategic success of Operation Sindoor, but also expose internal challenges within Pakistan’s defence preparedness.

This public disclosure could influence Pakistan’s diplomatic posture, particularly with countries like China, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan, which have historically been sympathetic to its position on Kashmir.