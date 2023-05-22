Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's on-screen chemistry looks charming in 'Tere Vaaste'

The latest track from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Tere Vaaste is out. Know what went behind making the song. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Tere Vaaste, the latest track from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has dropped and is available on YouTube for you to enjoy. This Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan production brand new release are all about the Bollywood romantic vibe.The soothing melody of Tere Vaaste sees Vicky Kaushal declare his heartfelt affection for Sara Ali Khan, promising his lady love the moon. Vicky and Sara’s on-screen chemistry is fabulous. Their charm will sweep you off your feet. The picturesque streets of Indore make their match look more heavenly.

This Zara Hatke Zara Bachke song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with Varun Jain, Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi and Sachin-Jigar on the vocals. The sublime and soulful lyrics of the song have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sara Ali Khan said, “Tere Vaaste has a sweet and old school essence. It was a lot of fun shooting this song with Vicky, and the tune is a delight to the ears too”. Describing the song’s composition, the Sachin-Jigar duo said, “With Tere Vaaste, our aim was to beautifully portray the undying passion one feels for the person they love. The beautifully crafted lyrics effortlessly convey the intense emotions, while the captivating music elevates the overall experience. Tere Vaaste possesses all the essential elements necessary to become a resounding success, destined to top the romantic music charts and captivate the hearts of listeners”.

The plot of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around Kapil and Soumya, a married couple that was once madly in love, but can’t stand each other now. This family entertainer is set to release in theatres on June 2, 2023.