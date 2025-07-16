Vicky Kaushal made Katrina Kaif’s 42nd birthday extra special with a heartfelt post, sharing sweet and goofy photos of her, while celebs like Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor sent warm wishes.

Making 42nd birthday of Katrina Kaif's extremely special, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal dropped a love-filled post on social media.

With his Instagram wish, Vicky made sure to pamper his "birthday girl" in the most adorable way.

He shared a string of images of Katrina, flaunting her romantic and goofy side.

In the first snap, Katrina can be seen making goofy expressions.





Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

On her birthday, Katrina also received heartfelt wishes from her colleagues in the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of birthday girl Katrina. She also penned down a sweet note for her.

Priyanka wrote, "Happy Birthday Gorgeous. Here's to more love, light and magic in your year ahead @katrinakaif."



Priyanka and Katrina were supposed to work together in Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa'. However, it's been more than three years since the announcement was made, and the film has not gone on the floors.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also showered love on Katrina on her birthday.

"Happy birthday forever superstar. May all your dreams come true... sending you tons of love... @katrinakaif," she posted.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'. (ANI)

