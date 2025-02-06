Vicky Kaushal pays visit to Grishneshwar Temple in Aurangabad, offers prayers

Vicky Kaushal visited Grishneshwar Temple in Aurangabad, offering prayers ahead of his film Chhaava promotions. The historical drama, portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, releases on February 14.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Thursday morning paid a visit to the Grishneshwar Temple in Aurangabad.

In the visuals doing the rounds on the internet, Vicky could be seen offering Shiv Puja at the Shri Grishneshwar Temple, seeking blessings as he begins the pan-India promotions of his upcoming film Chhaava.

Speaking of his film 'Chhaava', the film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. It is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

During the film promotion in Jaipur, Vicky spoke to the media about how he prepared for the role. "A biopic needs a lot of preparation work not only for an actor but for the entire team. Working on a historical subject is challenging because of the huge budget, and creating a different era on screen. We have tried to make it as realistic as possible," he said.

"As an actor, the preparation is not only physical but also mental. There was action training, bodybuilding training and also researching the history as it was important to understand that period," he added.

The movie is slated for release in theatres on February 14.

Vicky will next be seen in the magnum opus Mahavatar, where he will portray the legendary warrior sage Parashurama. The film, inspired by Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas in Christmas 2026.

