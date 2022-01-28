Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over Sara Ali Khan, calls her "All things amaze"

Looking at Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's amazing camaraderie off screen, fans also have been raving about seeing them together on screen for the first time.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan took to their respective Instagram accounts and announced the wrap up of Laxman Utekar's untitled film. In the post, Sara revealed that her character name is Somya. Over the past few weeks, we have seen many pictures and videos on Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's social media account from their shooting location. Both Sara and Vicky returned to Mumbai yesterday, January 27, after wrapping up the shooting of their film in Indore.

Sara Ali Khan's latest movie 'Atrangi Re', with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, was a success and audiences/critics loved her performance. Talking about Sara and Vicky's latest, they both heaped praises on each other via social media.

Sara heaped praise on Vicky by calling him the most modest, gifted and talented actor she had ever encountered, the actor called her a fantastic person and actor. He wrote, "Thank You for being you Sara! You are all things amaze… both as a person and as an Actor. 🤗🤗🤗"

Looking at Sara and Vicky's amazing camaraderie off screen, fans also have been raving about seeing them together on screen for the first time. Comments like 'hotness overload', 'zabardast jodi', 'my favourites in one frame' are buzzing on Sara's and Vicky's wrap up post. Looks like thier chemistry is going to win a million of hearts.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have collaborated for the first time. Laxman Utekar's film name is yet to be finalised. Dinesh Vijan is backing the film. Besides this, Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

