Vicky Kaushal celebrates the one-year anniversary of his blockbuster film 'Chhaava', sharing pictures as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The period drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, was lauded by PM Modi and became the actor's biggest success.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating one year of his blockbuster period drama 'Chhaava'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a series of pictures including glimpses of his character as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This was followed by a few behind-the-scenes imagery. "#1YearOfChhaava. I bow my head in gratitude to the great Maratha legacy and to all of you for celebrating it with us. Your love has truly been very special!" Vicky wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' emerged as the first blockbuster of 2025, shattering several box office records. The film revolved around the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and his courage in defending his faith and country.

Besides Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the film also featured Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent characters. Others in the cast were Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Ashutosh Rana.

Box Office Success and Records

The film was released in cinemas on February 14 last year and quickly gained momentum at the box office. The film went on to become the actor's most successful venture to date, surpassing his previous hits like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Raazi', 'Sam Bahadur', and 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.'

PM Modi's Recognition

Adding to its cultural impact, 'Chhaava' also received recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who mentioned the film during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi. Acknowledging Maharashtra's cinematic contributions, he remarked, "Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai." He also credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant's acclaimed novel Chhava for bringing Sambhaji Maharaj's legacy into the spotlight.

Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks, Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude on Instagram, stating, "Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava."

Vicky Kaushal's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is set for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War', alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)