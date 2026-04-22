Veteran Telugu director and producer Tripuraneni Chittibabu has died at 71. Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed deep sorrow, mourning his death as an irreparable loss to the cinema industry.

Veteran Telugu director and producer Tripuraneni Chittibabu has passed away. He was 71.

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Political Leaders Mourn His Demise

After learning about his demise on Wednesday, former Chief Minister YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow. Describing the death as an irreparable loss to the cinema industry, he stated that Chittibabu carved a unique identity as a producer and analyst through his profound understanding of the film world and sharp analytical vision, which guided many in the field. YS Jagan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that God grant them the strength to face this profound loss.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also paid his condolences. "The news of the demise of Chitti Babu garu, the renowned Telugu film producer, political analyst, and my close friend, Tripuraneni, has deeply shaken me. His multifaceted genius and unwavering commitment to society, along with the powerful voice he lent to various issues, were truly remarkable. I pray for eternal peace to his noble soul and convey my deepest condolences to his family," Kishan Reddy's post on X read.

Career and Cause of Death

Reportedly, Tripuraneni Chittibabu died of cardiac arrest. Tripuraneni Chittibabu made his directorial debut with Santhanam in 1984 and went on to helm several notable films, including Na Peru Durga, Pralayam, Preminchi Choodu, and Raitu Bharatham. (ANI)