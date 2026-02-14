Veteran Kannada filmmaker and actor Joe Simon passed away on February 13 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. He fell ill during a meeting at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. Politicians, including Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, mourned his demise.

Veteran Kannada filmmaker Joe Simon is no more. Joe Simon breathed his last on February 13. He passed away following a sudden cardiac arrest.

Sudden Demise at KFCC Meeting

Joe Simon felt uneasiness during an executive committee gathering at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. He was immediately taken to Mallige Hospital, but sadly, he could not be saved.

Leaders Pay Tribute

After learning about his demise, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar paid his condolences. In a post on X, Shivakumar described Simon's death as an "irreparable loss" to the Kannada film industry. "The demise of Joe Simon, the renowned director and comedian of Kannada cinema, due to a heart attack, is a deeply saddening event. Josayman, who had been active in Kannada cinema for decades and hailed from Mandya, had worked in more than 100 films as an actor, director, and lyricist. Josayman's passing is an irreparable loss to Kannada cinema. May God grant eternal peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this pain. Om Shanti," his post read.

Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes, Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Thangadgi, said in his condolence message that with Joe Simon's death, the Kannada film industry has lost a dynamic and creative director.

Simon had also served as the Vice President of the Kannada Film Directors Association. (ANI)