Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veteran film actress Uttara Baokar passes away after prolonged illness; know the details

    In another heartbreaking news for the Bollywood fraternity today, the veteran Bollywood and television actress Uttara Baokar is no more. She passed away from a prolonged illness in Pune and was 79 at the time of death.

    Veteran film actress Uttara Baokar passes away after prolonged illness; know the details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 8:06 AM IST

    Veteran film and television actress Uttara Baokar has passed away. Baokar was 79 at the time of her death. The actress started her career in the proscenium before moving on to films with Shyam Bnegal's Yatra and Govind Nihalani's Tamas.

    According to a report by a leading Indian wire news agency, the actress passed away in Pune. Sources close to her family said the actress had been severely suffering from a prolonged illness and was ailing for the last year.

    ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria in BOLD bikinis: Actress amplifies hotness with her luscious looks; see her photos

    According to the media reports, the last rites of late actress Uttara Baokar got performed on Wednesday morning. Filmmaker Sunil Sukthankar said he worked in around eight feature films with her. Long-time collaborator Sumitra Bhave used to reckon her as an actor who could portray strong female characters.

    In his quote to an entertainment portal, recalling the same, he said, "She played a variety of female roles in our movies and she was one disciplined actor. When on the sets, a no-nonsense attitude used to prevail."

    Actor Manoj Joshi took to Twitter to mourn her demise, writing, "Demise of Uttara Baokar Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian Film Industry. Deeply pained by her demise. ॐ शांति".

    Actress Neena Kulkarni tweeted, "#UttaraBaokar A remarkable actress. A sensitive and private person in real life. Uttara tai was the epitome of dignity and humility. Time spent with her during making of films Uttarayan and Shevri, have added value to my life. उत्तरा ताई….. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली."

    About Uttara Baokar:

    Uttara studied acting at the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi, under Ebrahim Alkazi, graduating in 1968. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mrinal Sen's Ek Din Achanak. She has delivered stellar performances in films such as Rukmavati Ki Haveli, Doghi, Sardari Begum, Thakshak, Vaastupurush, Dor, Aaja Nachle, 8 x 10 Tasveer, Lessons in Forgetting, Samhita, among many others. In 1984, she won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award India's National Academy for Acting (Hindi theatre). In 1978, she also directed Jaywant Dalvi's play, Sandhya Chhaya, in Hindi translation by Kusum Kumar.

    ALSO READ: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla burns Instagram in her BOLD black bra; SEE PICTURES

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 8:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sanjay Dutt injured during explosion scene shoot for Kannada movie 'KD', Read details AHA

    Sanjay Dutt injured during explosion scene shoot for Kannada movie 'KD', Read details

    Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her well toned body on Instagram while mastering aerial yoga, SEE PICS AHA

    Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her well toned body on Instagram while mastering aerial yoga, SEE PICS

    Jeremy Renner spills beans on quitting 'smoking' after 'snow-plow' incident vma

    Jeremy Renner spills beans on quitting 'smoking' after 'snow-plow' incident

    Mika Singh gives massive salute to PM Modi as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport gcw

    Mika Singh gives 'massive salute to PM Modi' as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport

    Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee lands in soup after gym enthusiasts troll her AHA

    Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee lands in soup after gym enthusiasts troll her

    Recent Stories

    Check out these 5 must-try styles to transform your summer wardrobe AHA

    Check out these 5 must-try styles to transform your summer wardrobe

    Retinol and Vitamin C to Salicylic Acid and Retinol- SPOT these 5 combinations that can harm your skin RBA

    Retinol and Vitamin C to Salicylic Acid and Retinol- SPOT these 5 combinations that can harm your skin

    Daily Horoscope for April 13 2023 Virgo Aquarius Leo Libra Capricorn Aries Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 13, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Sagittarius; be careful Leo

    Numerology Prediction for April 13 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler and all-round RR tame CSK by 3 runs in a thriller; Yellow Army heartbroken-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jos Buttler and all-round RR tame CSK by 3 runs in a thriller; Yellow Army heartbroken

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon