Veteran film actress Uttara Baokar passes away after prolonged illness; know the details

In another heartbreaking news for the Bollywood fraternity today, the veteran Bollywood and television actress Uttara Baokar is no more. She passed away from a prolonged illness in Pune and was 79 at the time of death.

Veteran film and television actress Uttara Baokar has passed away. Baokar was 79 at the time of her death. The actress started her career in the proscenium before moving on to films with Shyam Bnegal's Yatra and Govind Nihalani's Tamas.

According to a report by a leading Indian wire news agency, the actress passed away in Pune. Sources close to her family said the actress had been severely suffering from a prolonged illness and was ailing for the last year.

According to the media reports, the last rites of late actress Uttara Baokar got performed on Wednesday morning. Filmmaker Sunil Sukthankar said he worked in around eight feature films with her. Long-time collaborator Sumitra Bhave used to reckon her as an actor who could portray strong female characters.

In his quote to an entertainment portal, recalling the same, he said, "She played a variety of female roles in our movies and she was one disciplined actor. When on the sets, a no-nonsense attitude used to prevail."

Actor Manoj Joshi took to Twitter to mourn her demise, writing, "Demise of Uttara Baokar Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian Film Industry. Deeply pained by her demise. ॐ शांति".

Actress Neena Kulkarni tweeted, "#UttaraBaokar A remarkable actress. A sensitive and private person in real life. Uttara tai was the epitome of dignity and humility. Time spent with her during making of films Uttarayan and Shevri, have added value to my life. उत्तरा ताई….. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली."

About Uttara Baokar:

Uttara studied acting at the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi, under Ebrahim Alkazi, graduating in 1968. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mrinal Sen's Ek Din Achanak. She has delivered stellar performances in films such as Rukmavati Ki Haveli, Doghi, Sardari Begum, Thakshak, Vaastupurush, Dor, Aaja Nachle, 8 x 10 Tasveer, Lessons in Forgetting, Samhita, among many others. In 1984, she won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award India's National Academy for Acting (Hindi theatre). In 1978, she also directed Jaywant Dalvi's play, Sandhya Chhaya, in Hindi translation by Kusum Kumar.

