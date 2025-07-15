Veteran actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79. He was suffering from pneumonia and was on a ventilator at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

Veteran actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79 after battling pneumonia. He had been undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where his condition had become extremely critical in recent days. According to sources close to the family, Dheeraj Kumar was on life support in his final hours. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, he could not be saved.

Just before his passing, his family and production team had released a statement updating the media on his health and requested privacy. The statement read, “Dheeraj Kumar is under the close supervision of doctors and is undergoing treatment. The family is praying for his speedy recovery. They have also requested everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Known for his versatile talent, Dheeraj Kumar enjoyed a long and respected career in Indian cinema and television. As an actor, he appeared in several popular films during the 1970s and 1980s. He later found great success behind the camera, founding Creative Eye Limited, a production house responsible for a number of iconic Indian TV shows.

Over the years, Kumar became a respected figure in the entertainment industry for his contributions as a storyteller and content creator. His passing marks the end of an era, and tributes have begun pouring in from across the film and television fraternity, many remembering him as a warm, visionary figure who shaped Indian television with passion and purpose.

Dheeraj Kumar is survived by his family, who are currently making funeral arrangements. More details are expected to be shared soon.