    Veteran actor Chandra Mohan passes away; Jr NTR and others mourn the loss

    Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan's passing saddens the industry. Jr NTR and others express grief over the veteran's demise.

    Veteran actor Chandra Mohan passes away; Jr NTR and other mourn the loss SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    Renowned Telugu actor Chandra Mohan, a veteran in the industry, tragically passed away today, the 11th of November, succumbing to a cardiac arrest at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The actor had been undergoing treatments related to heart issues, marking the end of an illustrious career that began with the film "Rangula Ratnam" in 1966. 

    Renowned Telugu actors including Jr. NTR took to their X (previously twitter) accounts to express their condolences.

     

    Aadi Saikumar expressed, “Really saddened to learn about #ChandraMohan Garu, a truly remarkable individual. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul find eternal peace."

     

    Reflecting on his contributions with deep respect and admiration actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, " His is a face that takes us down the memory lane & puts a smile on our faces every time with his memorable Acting & characters.May your soul rest in peace Chandra Mohan sir. Om Shanti 🙏🏼"


    Over the span of his impressive journey in Telugu cinema, encompassing a staggering 932 films, he notably took on the lead role in 150 of them. Chandra Mohan's contribution to the film industry was not only prolific but also acclaimed, as evidenced by his receipt of two Nandi Awards. The first was in 1987 for his role in "Chandamama Raave," followed by another in 2005 for "Athanokkade." Additionally, he was honored with Filmfare Awards-South for his exceptional performance in "Padaharella Vayasu" in 1978.

    Leaving behind a legacy that resonates with his talent and versatility, Chandra Mohan is survived by his wife and two daughters. His impact on Telugu cinema will be remembered fondly by fans and the industry alike.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
