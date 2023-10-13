Veere Di Wedding 2: Rhea Kapoor confirms; promises unique take on women empowerment

In a groundbreaking development, Rhea Kapoor has finally put an end to all speculations by confirming the long-anticipated sequel to the 2018 chick flick, "Veere Di Wedding." The original film centered around the trials and tribulations in the lives of four female friends, portrayed by the talented cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. It's worth noting that "Veere Di Wedding" is widely recognized as one of the highest-grossing films featuring female leads, adding to the anticipation surrounding the sequel.

The journey towards confirming the sequel has been rife with rumors and hints, with producer Rhea Kapoor stoking the flames of speculation earlier this year through a cryptic Instagram post that read, "I never thought I was a sequel kinda girl but maybe I am." Reports had also suggested that the film was set to begin production next year.''

Rhea Kapoor shared insights into what took her so long to greenlight the sequel. She revealed, "I’m working on Veere Di Wedding 2. It will be very different; it’s not going to be what anybody expects. I didn’t want to do it until I knew that it would be better than the first one, and I knew that it was going to be hard because 'Veere Di Wedding' is my everything."

Evidently, Rhea Kapoor has been deeply attached to the original film and wanted to ensure that the sequel would provide her with the same level of satisfaction. She explained, "It’s such an important film for me. I love that film and [am] very attached to it. I didn’t want to do it if I didn’t get the same amount of joy I did from making the first one. So, yes, Veere Di Wedding 2 is in the works."

"Veere Di Wedding" broke new ground with its portrayal of female friendships and themes of sexual empowerment. However, it received mixed reactions from both audiences and critics. Rhea Kapoor acknowledged the criticism, saying, "When I made Veere Di Wedding, people talked about how drinking and smoking isn’t empowerment. Now they’re saying that sex isn’t empowerment."

She further emphasized that women face various challenges, fears, insecurities, shame, and societal conditioning that they must overcome to be free to discuss important issues and feel better about themselves.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the cast of "Veere Di Wedding 2." However, some reports have hinted at the reunion of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to take the franchise forward. Rhea Kapoor teased a potential collaboration with her sister but did not explicitly confirm whether it is related to the sequel. She said, "We are again coming together. I’m really excited about it because we are doing something completely different… We always find a way to come together (professionally)."

Fans of the original film and those eager to see what the sequel holds can look forward to a fresh and unexpected take on the story, as Rhea Kapoor promises a unique and different approach for "Veere Di Wedding 2.