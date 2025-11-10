In an Asianet Exclusive, event curator Vedant Mahajan recalled how Ranveer Singh’s surprise entry at his London Holi party turned a failing night into an unforgettable celebration, instantly lifting the crowd’s energy and spirit.

Entrepreneur and nightlife curator Vedant Mahajan, the founder of MVM Entertainment, joined us on Table for Two for an exclusive conversation about his journey from hosting small college parties in Mumbai to becoming one of the most sought-after event organizers in London and Dubai. Known for bringing together the Indian diaspora with his high-energy themed events and celebrity-filled guest lists, Vedant spoke about the defining moment that changed everything for him, a night when Ranveer Singh unexpectedly walked into one of his struggling Holi parties in London and turned it into an unforgettable evening.

Vedant, who started organizing social gatherings while still in college, built MVM Entertainment into an international brand that hosts large-scale events across cities like London, Dubai, and Mumbai. From Holi and Diwali celebrations to exclusive after-parties, his company became synonymous with Indian glamour abroad. But as he revealed, success did not come easily. In the early days, things often went wrong: venues would fall through, crowds would be disappointed, and sometimes, entire nights would feel like they were slipping away.

“Ranveer Singh Walked In And Everything Changed”

While recounting one such night in London, Vedant said, “It was a Holi party, and everything that could go wrong was going wrong. The crowd was restless, the vibe was off, and I was just trying to keep things from falling apart. Then I suddenly got a call from Ranveer Singh asking me, ‘Where are you partying tonight?’ I told him about the event, and to my surprise, he said he was coming.”

When Ranveer arrived, the energy in the room transformed instantly. “He just walked in and the crowd went wild. He met everyone, took pictures, danced with the guests, he turned the whole night around. Everyone forgot the chaos from before. It was just joy and excitement everywhere. That night will always stay with me because it showed me what real energy can do,” Vedant recalled with a smile.

From College Parties To Global Events

Vedant Mahajan’s journey with MVM Entertainment began in Mumbai when he was still a student. What started as small get-togethers for friends soon evolved into larger, more curated experiences. After moving to London, Vedant realized there was a gap in the market for Indian-themed, high-quality parties that captured the same cultural energy as events back home. That realization became the foundation for MVM Entertainment, which now organizes some of the biggest South Asian nightlife events abroad, hosting personalities from Bollywood, sports, and fashion.

Today, MVM is known for its signature events like the Holi Soirée, Bollywood Nights, and Desi Friday, which attract not only Indian students and expats but also international audiences who love the color, music, and energy of Indian celebrations.