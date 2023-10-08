Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding venue revealed, couple to have destination wedding at THIS resort

    Through Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela's post, it was revealed that Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi are set to tie the knot in Italy's Tuscany resort. 

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    It's time for yet another wedding! Actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are soon going to get married and the pre-wedding celebrations have already begun at Chiranjeevi's house. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela shared a glimpse of the event and also disclosed the wedding's venue. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi married a few weeks ago in a private wedding at the groom's house in Hyderabad. He also shared a picture of themselves and wrote, "Found my Lav!". 

    Through Upasana's post, it was revealed that the couple is set to tie the knot in Italy's Tuscany resort. She shared a picture of the entire groom squad. Have a look. 

    Upasana's post

     Varun Tej's post

    About Tuscany Resort

    Tuscany Resort is one of the world's most gorgeous resorts, and many Hollywood celebrities have married there. According to reports, the entire family will travel to Italy for a three-day wedding. Lavanya and Varun have completed their movie schedules and will take a long vacation for the wedding. This wedding will be held in both European and Telugu ways, thanks to the hiring of a well-known wedding planner.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
