    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Mehendi: Allu Arjun, wife Sneha, others enjoy pre-wedding soiree amid royal decor

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are ready to tie the knot today in a scenic and picturesque traditional destination ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Prior to the wedding, the couple hosted their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on October 31. Their adorable photos of the Mehendi ceremony are now going VIRAL on Instagram.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are ready and excited to tie the knot today, November 1, in a picturesque ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding is about to happen at around 2:48 pm in the afternoon. The wedding soiree of Varun and Lavanya will be happening in the presence of their close family members and friends. Prior to the wedding, the couple hosted their haldi and mehendi ceremonies on October 31.

    The much-awaited and breathtaking Mehendi ceremony was a vibrant and festive evening full of happiness and joy, with guests following a colourful dress code. Lavanya Tripathi looked captivating in a multi-coloured lehenga with a pink dupatta, while Varun Tej donned a pink sherwani for the occasion.

    The couple, in accordance with the dress code, both looked splendid in matching pink outfits. Lavanya Tripathi chose a multi-coloured lehenga with a pink dupatta and adorned herself with statement jewellery, adding to her stunning appearance. Allu Arjun wore a golden, full-length glitter kurta outfit for the night. Sneha Reddy opted for a red and gold long dress. Allu Sirish twinned with his cousin Varun Tej in pink kurtas. Nithiin opted for a black shirt and blue jeans, while his wife Shalini wore an ivory lehenga.

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are ready and prepared to tie the knot and take their much-awaited wedding vows in an intimate and picturesque destination wedding today, on November 1. For those unaware, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations on October 30 in Italy. The soon-to-be-married couple is taking social media by storm as adorable photos of their pre-wedding celebrations like the Mehendi ceremony photographs are currently going viral on Instagram. Their picture-perfect and intimate destination wedding is taking place at 2:48 p.m., today in the afternoon, at the scenic location of Tuscany, situated in Italy.

