Varun Dhawan to host star-studded Christmas bash in Mumbai before 'Baby John' release

The highly anticipated Christmas entertainer Baby John is set to release on December 25, 2024. With a stellar cast including Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is an adaptation of the Tamil hit Theri. Presented by Atlee, it promises action, drama

Varun Dhawan to host star-studded Christmas bash in Mumbai before 'Baby John' release ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

The much-awaited Christmas entertainer Baby John is gearing up for its theatrical release. Since its first taster cut, followed by the trailer, songs, and action glimpses, the film has sparked immense excitement among fans and industry insiders. Exhibitors and distributors, after viewing snippets of the film, have already expressed high praise, further amplifying the buzz.

To celebrate the growing anticipation, presenter Atlee, along with the film’s star cast—Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, director Kalees, and producers Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani—will host a "ChristMASS Bash" on Wednesday, December 18.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

At a recent press event, Varun Dhawan shared insights into why Atlee, known for directing Theri, approached him for the project. He clarified that while the film was inspired by the Tamil original, significant changes had been made to its storyline and setting. Varun noted that the adaptation deviates from being a frame-by-frame remake, emphasizing that those expecting an exact replica might not find that in Baby John. Instead, the film offers a fresh take on the story, tailored for a broader audience.

The Tamil original, Theri, released in 2016, featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. The movie was a massive success. Baby John, however, reimagines the story with an impressive ensemble cast, including Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Adding to the excitement, the film includes special appearances by Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sanya Malhotra.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. The movie is a joint production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, directed by Kalees. The film is slated for a grand release on December 25, 2024.

