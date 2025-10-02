Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in a tangled tale of crossed romances, jealous exes, and a fake relationship that takes on a life of its own. Movie out in theatres today.

Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari enters familiar terrain - broken hearts, mistaken choices, and the irresistible chaos of arranged marriages, yet manages to drape this age-old formula in fresh colour and spirited performances. The film promises an unabashedly filmy ride, and for the most part, delivers exactly that.

The plot unfurls with an elegant simplicity: Sunny (Varun Dhawan), the genial heir to a jeweller’s empire, finds himself nursing heartbreak after Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) decides their relationship was never quite as serious as he thought. Across the aisle, Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor) is dismissed by Vikram (Rohit Saraf) and his affluent family despite her steadfast loyalty. Fate, in its mischievous mood, nudges Sunny and Tulsi to masquerade as a couple, both hoping to spark jealousy in their former lovers.

It’s a delicious setup: part comedy of errors, part social satire, though the narrative does lose some rhythm post-interval. At 136 minutes, the film occasionally lingers longer than necessary, padded by side characters and thematic detours. Yet, whenever Dhawan is on screen, the energy soars. His comic instincts, impeccable timing, and effortless transitions between laughter and vulnerability anchor the film. He dances not just through songs, but through tonal shifts that might otherwise have felt jarring.

Janhvi Kapoor shoulders Tulsi with quiet determination, though she is often outpaced by Dhawan’s sheer ease. Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, however, are not relegated to the margins, both deliver sharp performances that ensure the love quadrangle feels evenly balanced rather than lopsided. Maniesh Paul, in a flamboyant supporting role, earns his share of laughs, even if his appearances occasionally tip into excess.

What distinguishes Khaitan’s film is its ability to blend unabashed Bollywood spectacle - dance numbers, big emotions, broad humour with a subtle, if sometimes overstated, attempt at commentary on modern love and women’s choices. These touches never overwhelm the froth; instead, they give the narrative a contemporary polish while honouring the genre’s old-school spirit.

The title suggests a saga about two protagonists, but truthfully, this is Varun Dhawan’s playground. His charisma infuses the film with vitality, transforming what could have been predictable into something genuinely enjoyable. The romance may falter in stretches, the humour may wobble, but the film never loses its buoyant charm.

For those seeking innovation, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari may not be the boldest experiment. But for anyone longing for a spirited rom-com that respects tradition while still laughing at its own absurdities, it is a thoroughly rewarding watch. Four stars, for a film that dances to Bollywood’s most time-tested beats and still finds new ways to keep us entertained.

All in all the movie is a fun popcorn watch. I'd give it a solid 4 out of 5 stars!