Valentine's Day 2023: Who is Rashmika Mandanna's valentine? Actress extends wishes to fans (Video)

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her official Instagram profile to meet her valentine while wishing her fans and followers a happy Valentine's Day.

Rashmika Mandanna, a prominent South Indian cinema diva, is currently riding high after the enormous success of her last film, Varisu. The acclaimed actress, who is also popular in Bollywood with some amazing and exciting projects in the bag, is a well-known face on social media sites. Rashmika Mandanna frequently attracts attention with her creative and fascinating social media postings, which quickly become viral. The Pushpa actress revealed her lover in her most recent Instagram video.

The young actress uploaded a sweet video with her lover, her cute pooch Aura, on her official Instagram account. Rashmika Mandanna is seen laying on her bed in the video as Aura jumps on her and showers her with unconditional affection while the iconic Coldplay song 'My Universe' plays in the background.

"Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you my loves," wrote the popular star as she wished her fans on the special occasion. As always, the fans and followers are now going gaga over Rashmika Mandanna and Aura's cute video.

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared the screen with acclaimed Tamil performer Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu, her newest Tamil film. Despite her short screen time in the film, the young actress captured hearts with her excellent connection with Vijay and her outstanding performance in the dance sequence. Rashmika is going to reprise her role as 'Sri Valli' in the forthcoming second chapter of Allu Arjun's Pushpa series, Pushpa: The Rule, in Telugu film.

The young actress is also juggling her Bollywood career and has a few intriguing projects in the works. She co-stars alongside famous actor Ranbir Kapoor in the forthcoming action drama Animal, which is presently in post-production. Rashmika Mandanna is allegedly poised to meet up with action hero Tiger Shroff for her next B'town excursion after completing the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film.