Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine's Day 2023: Who is Rashmika Mandanna's valentine? Actress extends wishes to fans (Video)

    Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her official Instagram profile to meet her valentine while wishing her fans and followers a happy Valentine's Day.
     

    Valentine Day 2023: Who is Rashmika Mandanna's valentine? Actress extends wishes to fans (Video) RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 8:03 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna, a prominent South Indian cinema diva, is currently riding high after the enormous success of her last film, Varisu. The acclaimed actress, who is also popular in Bollywood with some amazing and exciting projects in the bag, is a well-known face on social media sites. Rashmika Mandanna frequently attracts attention with her creative and fascinating social media postings, which quickly become viral. The Pushpa actress revealed her lover in her most recent Instagram video.

    The young actress uploaded a sweet video with her lover, her cute pooch Aura, on her official Instagram account. Rashmika Mandanna is seen laying on her bed in the video as Aura jumps on her and showers her with unconditional affection while the iconic Coldplay song 'My Universe' plays in the background.

    Also Read: PM Narendra Modi meets Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF actor Yash in Bengaluru

    "Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you my loves," wrote the popular star as she wished her fans on the special occasion. As always, the fans and followers are now going gaga over Rashmika Mandanna and Aura's cute video.

    Rashmika Mandanna's work front
    Rashmika Mandanna recently shared the screen with acclaimed Tamil performer Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu, her newest Tamil film. Despite her short screen time in the film, the young actress captured hearts with her excellent connection with Vijay and her outstanding performance in the dance sequence. Rashmika is going to reprise her role as 'Sri Valli' in the forthcoming second chapter of Allu Arjun's Pushpa series, Pushpa: The Rule, in Telugu film.

    Also Read: Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan, Palak Tiwari ooze oomph factor in the star-studded bash

    The young actress is also juggling her Bollywood career and has a few intriguing projects in the works. She co-stars alongside famous actor Ranbir Kapoor in the forthcoming action drama Animal, which is presently in post-production. Rashmika Mandanna is allegedly poised to meet up with action hero Tiger Shroff for her next B'town excursion after completing the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 8:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Naiyo Lagda, first song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has touched our hearts vma

    Naiyyo Lagda, first song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an ode to 90's romantic era

    'Constipated people every morning': Fans roast Salman Khan's shabby dance moves in 'Naiyo Lagda' vma

    'Bhai ka lunges ka naya variation hai': Fans roast Salman Khan's shabby dance moves in 'Naiyo Lagda'

    Rakhi Sawant reveals husband Adil Khan Durrani's girlfriend Tanu Chandel is 'pregnant' - WATCH vma

    Rakhi Sawant reveals husband Adil Khan Durrani's girlfriend Tanu Chandel is 'pregnant' - WATCH

    Prabhas charges zero remuneration for his upcoming film titled Raja Deluxe; know more details vma

    Prabhas charges zero remuneration for his upcoming film titled Raja Deluxe; know more details

    Malavika Mohanan breaks silence after facing backlash for bashing 'lady superstar' Nayanthara vma

    Malavika Mohanan breaks silence after facing backlash for bashing 'lady superstar' Nayanthara

    Recent Stories

    Valentines Day 2023: Ideas that you can use for proposing to your beloved ones

    Valentines Day 2023: Ideas that you can use for proposing to your beloved one

    Valentine Day 2023: Distinctive gifting ideas for your special ones vma

    Valentine Day 2023: Distinctive gifting ideas for your special ones

    Aero India 2023: USAF F-35A Lightning II makes its debut at airshow

    Aero India 2023: USAF F-35A Lightning II makes its debut at airshow

    football meme fest explodes after elon musk believed to be keen on making 4.5 billion pound move to buy manchester united snt

    Meme fest explodes after Elon Musk believed to be keen on making £4.5 billion move to buy Man United

    SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021: List of shortlisted candidates out: know steps to check - adt

    SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021: List of shortlisted candidates out: know steps to check

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon