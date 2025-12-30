Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 witnessed a surge of online buzz after actress Sreeleela was spotted visiting the Tirumala temple. Her divine darshan and serene presence quickly grabbed attention across social media platforms.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi, a holy day in the Hindu calendar, was held on December 30, 2025, thousands of devotees filled the space of the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. The holy event has also drawn many renowned personalities to the temple to seek divine favour. By the actress, Sreeleela, this temple visit, in return, made a subject of debate among fans online.

Tirumala Tour of Sreeleela Triggers Buzz Online

Sreeleela's visit to the sacred place completely changed when a section of the crowd recognized her during the darshan. Online footage shows the actress patiently waiting in the line of temple, with eager fans craving a selfie and a glimpse of her face. The temple authorities went pretty far about managing the lot while Sreeleela answered her fans with a cool head, showing how far from modern this is. Such footage understandably exemplifies not only an actress's rising star power but also the travails celebrity faces, even at sacred homes.

Differing Responses from Netizens

There was an instant reaction from the netizens concerning the clips. Many hailed Sreeleela in sweet words, such as "sweet" and "kind-hearted". Some participants, however, expressed adverse comments disapproving of cellphone use inside temples and demand for restrictive measures to ensure sanctity in such places of worship. While this division of opinion ignited a wider debate surrounding privacy, devotion, and celebrity culture.

Other Celebrities pray too

Such personalities in Tirumala that day also included Nara Rohith, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma also pour their prayers, along with Shivaji and many more celebrities. Their sheer presence also added to the great ambience to the Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations.

What Next for Sreeleela?

In the mixture of average performances at the box office in 2025, Sreeleela kept holding on to the news with her performances and presence. 2026, however, seems really promising with many projects in different industries, including the much-awaited entry into Bollywood. So with increasing popularity and new opportunities, Sreeleela's journey will certainly take an exciting turn in the upcoming year.