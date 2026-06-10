MDMK's Vaiko paid his last respects to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja (85) in Chennai, calling him a cultural icon. The veteran politician said his achievements in Tamil cinema, which transcended social barriers, will live on for generations.

Vaiko remembers Bharathiraja as a cultural icon

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Wednesday paid his last respects to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja and remembered him as a cultural icon whose contribution to Tamil cinema and society will live on for generations. Vaiko visited the residence of the late director, who passed away in Chennai due to age-related ailments at the age of 85, and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

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Speaking to the media outside the residence, the veteran politician described Bharathiraja as an "unforgettable legend" of Tamil cinema and said his achievements would continue to inspire future generations long after his passing. "An unforgettable legend of the Tamil silver screen, Director Bharathiraja, has passed away. However, his achievements on the silver screen and in his chosen field will remain glorious forever," Vaiko said.

Vaiko praised the director for portraying love beyond barriers and for presenting powerful social messages through cinema. He noted that Bharathiraja's films showed how love transcends "caste, religion" and geographical boundaries, making his work relatable across generations. "He successfully brought rural Tamil Nadu to urban Tamil Nadu as the ultimate symbol of rural culture, valour, courage, and self-respect. Above all, he showed that love is not restrictive; it crosses the boundaries of caste, religion, country, and continent, as beautifully established in his movies," he added.

"His fame and glory will endure forever. I extend my heartfelt condolences with tears to the bereaved members of his family," he further added.

CM Vijay mourns loss, announces state honours

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay also visited Bharathiraja's residence and paid his respects by garlanding the filmmaker's mortal remains.The Chief Minister later took to X to mourn the loss of the veteran director. Remembering Bharathiraja as a filmmaker who brought the "essence of rural life" to the silver screen, Vijay said the director had created a unique place for himself in the history of Tamil cinema through his storytelling and memorable characters.

Vijay also announced that Bharathiraja would be accorded state honours during his final rites in recognition of his contribution to the film industry.

A look at Bharathiraja's illustrious career

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for his remarkable contribution to cinema.Some of his most celebrated films include 'Kizhake Pogum Rail,' 'Sigappu Rojakkal,' 'Alaigal Oivathillai,' 'Kaadhal Oviyam' and 'Mudhal Mariyathai,' many of which are regarded as classics today.

His final directorial work was 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal,' a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai. Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum.' His unreleased film 'Pulavar' will mark his final appearance as an actor. Over the years, he also featured in films such as 'Aayutha Ezhuthu,' 'Pandianadu,' 'Eeswaran,' 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Maharaja.' (ANI)